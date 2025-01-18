Blackpool 2 Huddersfield Town 2: Joe Taylor scores on debut as Terriers fight back to secure draw
Rob Apter opened the scoring after 11 minutes and Albie Morgan doubled Blackpool’s lead in first-half stoppage time but promotion-chasing Town hit two goals inside five minutes after the break to salvage a point.
The hosts led on 11 minutes when debutant Tom Bloxham found Apter in the box and, after cutting in from the right, squeezed his finish inside the near post.
Ben Wiles went close to a leveller but Olly Casey rescued Blackpool with a goal-line clearance. Huddersfield captain Tom Lees was also called upon for a last-gasp stop when James Husband’s cross seemed destined to sneak in.
The first half was extended by 10 minutes due to a medical emergency in the stands and, midway through that stoppage time, Morgan netted Blackpool’s second.
Ashley Fletcher’s shot was parried by Jacob Chapman and Morgan was quickest to react to the loose ball, his goal making it 2-0 at the break.
Two goals in quick succession at the start of the second half turned the game on its head, however. Firstly, Taylor halved the deficit with a debut goal after Blackpool failed to clear a corner.
And, within a few minutes, the visitors were level. The advancing Spencer was not closed down in time and his shot curled into the top corner.
Further chances came but were not capitalised upon. Apter skied a golden opportunity and Bloxham fired wide for Blackpool, while at the other end Lees’ header was brilliantly pushed wide by Harry Tyrer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.