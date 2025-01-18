Joe Taylor and Brodie Spencer struck shortly after half-time as Huddersfield Town fought back to draw 2-2 at Blackpool.

Rob Apter opened the scoring after 11 minutes and Albie Morgan doubled Blackpool’s lead in first-half stoppage time but promotion-chasing Town hit two goals inside five minutes after the break to salvage a point.

The hosts led on 11 minutes when debutant Tom Bloxham found Apter in the box and, after cutting in from the right, squeezed his finish inside the near post.

Ben Wiles went close to a leveller but Olly Casey rescued Blackpool with a goal-line clearance. Huddersfield captain Tom Lees was also called upon for a last-gasp stop when James Husband’s cross seemed destined to sneak in.

The first half was extended by 10 minutes due to a medical emergency in the stands and, midway through that stoppage time, Morgan netted Blackpool’s second.

Ashley Fletcher’s shot was parried by Jacob Chapman and Morgan was quickest to react to the loose ball, his goal making it 2-0 at the break.

Two goals in quick succession at the start of the second half turned the game on its head, however. Firstly, Taylor halved the deficit with a debut goal after Blackpool failed to clear a corner.

And, within a few minutes, the visitors were level. The advancing Spencer was not closed down in time and his shot curled into the top corner.