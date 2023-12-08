Blackpool CEO Julian Winter has insisted the ball is in Huddersfield Town’s court when it comes to the future of Jordan Rhodes.

The forward sealed a season-long loan move to Bloomfield Road in August and has certainly fulfilled his brief thus far in the third tier. He has registered 11 goals in 16 League One outings, helping the Seasiders climb to eighth in the table.

However, he remains a Huddersfield player and it is understood the Terriers have a window in which they can recall Rhodes to the John Smith’s Stadium. Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, Winter said: "There’s a window which they can trigger a recall but it’s in their court.

"I don’t think I’ve ever come across a club that leaves it late if they want a loan player to return, they usually make that decision pretty quickly. We’ll know relatively early in January if that’s the case, but it’s not within our gift. We’ve just got to prepare for that possibility.

Jordan Rhodes has impressed for Blackpool this term. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

"The recruitment team is constantly working on options for all scenarios, and that’s an obvious one- everyone will talk about Jordan and say ‘what if.’ We don’t know what Huddersfield are thinking at this stage. He’ll concentrate with us and we’ll see what happens- hopefully it’s a positive outcome for us.

"He’s such an intelligent footballer, and his ability to be in the right place at the right time is second to none. He’s shown he can score all kinds of goals in this league.

"What’s not to like about him? He’s also a fabulous guy. Everyone that meets him will see he’s a fantastic fella, and he’s done what it says on the tin. He’s come in and scored goals.”

