Huddersfield Town transfer news: Search on for new No 9 as Jordan Rhodes departs

Jordan Rhodes has joined Blackpool on loan three goals short of his century for Huddersfield Town.

The move will take him to the end of his Terriers contract and although the 33-year-old has largely had to settle for bit-part roles in his second spell in West Yorkshire, Town will look to replace him in the final week of the transfer window.

Rhodes rejoined from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2021 and scored the goal which took Town to the 2023 Championship play-off final, his third in five games.

That purple patch apart, though, he was unable to recreate the form of his first spell as he began to carve out a reputation as a deadly Championship striker, scoring 87 goals in just 148 appearances after joining from Ipswich Town.

Rhodes only started twice for Huddersfield under manager Neil Warnock – a dead rubber to end last season and a League Cup tie against another of his former clubs, Middlesbrough.

“Jordan is one of the best characters you could ever wish to meet and a fantastic goalscorer on his day, I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him and working with him," said Warnock.

“With his desire to play more football and our search for a new striker, allowing him to move out on loan makes sense for all of us really, and I’m sure he’ll do brilliantly for Blackpool.