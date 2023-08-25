All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Huddersfield Town transfer news: Search on for new No 9 as Jordan Rhodes departs

Jordan Rhodes has joined Blackpool on loan three goals short of his century for Huddersfield Town.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 25th Aug 2023, 18:06 BST

The move will take him to the end of his Terriers contract and although the 33-year-old has largely had to settle for bit-part roles in his second spell in West Yorkshire, Town will look to replace him in the final week of the transfer window.

Rhodes rejoined from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2021 and scored the goal which took Town to the 2023 Championship play-off final, his third in five games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That purple patch apart, though, he was unable to recreate the form of his first spell as he began to carve out a reputation as a deadly Championship striker, scoring 87 goals in just 148 appearances after joining from Ipswich Town.

Rhodes only started twice for Huddersfield under manager Neil Warnock – a dead rubber to end last season and a League Cup tie against another of his former clubs, Middlesbrough.

“Jordan is one of the best characters you could ever wish to meet and a fantastic goalscorer on his day, I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him and working with him," said Warnock.

“With his desire to play more football and our search for a new striker, allowing him to move out on loan makes sense for all of us really, and I’m sure he’ll do brilliantly for Blackpool.

“(Danny) Ward, (Kian) Harratt and (Kyle) Hudlin are all good options up front with (Josh) Koroma, (Delano) Burgzorg and (Pat) Jones all also capable of doing a job there too, but we are doing our best to add another No 9.”

Related topics:Jordan RhodesHuddersfield TownNeil WarnockBlackpoolTerriersWest YorkshireIpswich TownJordanSheffield Wednesday