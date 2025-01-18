Blackpool v Huddersfield Town: Joe Taylor and Dion Charles' dual stories of hope after teenage rejection

Blackpool v Huddersfield Town SITTING side by side at their introductory press conference as Huddersfield Town players, Joe Taylor and Dion Charles could reflect on coming a long way in their careers.

The stories of the pair - brought in at a considerable outlay to hopefully fire the goals to take the Terriers straight back to the Championship - have striking similarities and are good, wholesome ones.

Each have overcome the pair of rejection as teenagers to climb their way back up the football pyramid from non-league obscurity to make their mark. Both are talented players, but also proper characters and people.

Taylor was actually nearly lost to football after being released by first club Norwich City at 15.

Joe Taylor. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

He drifted into rugby and cricket and even worked for a spell as a barman at a hotel before rediscovering his love of the beautiful game at Norfolk minnows Swaffham and Wroxham. The rest is history.

Charles’ path has also been a challenging one.

After rejection at Blackpool at 18, the 29-year-old, who returns to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, started to make a name in non league before returning to the EFL at Accrington. This came after a separate challenging spell in the league at Fleetwood where he failed to feature.

Taylor said: "Our stories are quite similar and for younger people who are deciding what they want to do and maybe want to be a footballer, these are two stories which the younger generation can look up to.

Dion Charles. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

"If I am being brutally honest, I did think about dropping out (of football) and did for a year.

"I did for a year and went and played rugby. I was still playing a little bit of football on the side, but I did kind of look at other routes and played rugby and cricket. But there was always that natural draw back into football and thankfully, I got back into it.

"I was a barman, but we’ll keep that one short and sweet!"

As a youngster, Charles progressed through the Blackpool ranks and was named as an unused substitute by Paul Ince in a 1-0 victory over Barnsley at the start of the 2013-14 campaign.

At the end of that season, he was released by the Seasiders, without having a senior appearance under his belt.

On his own journey, Charles continued: "I have been in non-league a few times now and sort of yo-yoed. It’s been an eventful journey, but I never ever wanted to give up and one of my driving factors is proving people wrong.

"As a young 18-year-old boy, I was told that it wasn’t good enough and I am playing them on Saturday. I have proved them wrong.

"As a footballer, you want to make the most out of your career and play as high as you can. I have played in League One a few times now and been in the play-offs and the next step for me is to get promotion.

"The club is doing brilliant and I feel I can really help it get back to where they want to be."

While Taylor and Charles have arrived his week, a significant exit was confirmed on Friday when defender Michal Helik completed his move to Oxford United.

On the departure of Helik, 29, who was out of contract this simmer, sporting director Mark Cartwright said: "As a club, we had an incredibly honest conversation with Michał and his representatives in the summer following relegation from the Championship, and we’ve maintained a good working relationship with all concerned throughout.

"At the time, the only enquiry we received regarding Michał was from a side we believed would be a direct rival in League One and we were firm in our position that no such transfer would be sanctioned.