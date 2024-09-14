Josh Koroma scored twice as Huddersfield Town returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-0 League One victory at confidence-shot Bolton Wanderers.

Ben Wiles and Antony Evans also netted as the Terriers recorded a fourth-successive win over their hosts for the first time.

Koroma put Michael Duff’s side into a 44th-minute lead with a close-range header from Callum Marshall’s superb cross.

Nathan Baxter prevented Town doubling their advantage with a point-blank save from Evans’ 51st-minute header.

Josh Koroma notched target twice for Huddersfield Town. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

But eight minutes later, Duff’s side, who were without a win in their previous three league and cup games, made it 2-0.

Koroma was fouled by defender Chris Forino and picked himself up to beat Baxter from the penalty spot for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Bolton’s misery was not over. A third-straight league defeat and third home game without a goal was confirmed when Wiles curled in a leftfooted shot after 68 minutes.