Bolton Wanderers 0 Huddersfield Town 4: Josh Koroma bags brace as Terriers run riot

By PA reporter
Published 14th Sep 2024, 18:01 BST
Josh Koroma scored twice as Huddersfield Town returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-0 League One victory at confidence-shot Bolton Wanderers.

Ben Wiles and Antony Evans also netted as the Terriers recorded a fourth-successive win over their hosts for the first time.

Koroma put Michael Duff’s side into a 44th-minute lead with a close-range header from Callum Marshall’s superb cross.

Nathan Baxter prevented Town doubling their advantage with a point-blank save from Evans’ 51st-minute header.

But eight minutes later, Duff’s side, who were without a win in their previous three league and cup games, made it 2-0.

Koroma was fouled by defender Chris Forino and picked himself up to beat Baxter from the penalty spot for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Bolton’s misery was not over. A third-straight league defeat and third home game without a goal was confirmed when Wiles curled in a leftfooted shot after 68 minutes.

Baxter’s blunder, passing the ball straight to Evans, gifted Huddersfield a fourth and final goal, nine minutes from time as the visitors moved up to third.

