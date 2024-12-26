Adam Phillips netted in the 89th minute to secure Barnsley a late 2-1 comeback win over Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The Tykes hadn’t beaten Wanderers in their previous 17 meetings and trailed with 10 minutes remaining.

Another winless contest seemed certain after going behind to Klaidi Lolos’ third goal of the season after 26 minutes.

But the visitors grew in confidence despite a previous run of just one win in eight matches in all competitions.

Adam Phillips struck late for Barnsley. | Tony Johnson

Bolton old-boy Luca Connell hit an upright early in the second half, Jon Russell fired over with only Nathan Baxter to beat while the keeper then denied another Russell effort.

However, with 10 minutes remaining Barnsley got a deserved equaliser when Phillips played in Davis Keillor-Dunn, who scored his eighth goal of the season.

Then, with a minute remaining, Darrell Clarke’s side gained a measure of revenge for last season’s play-off semi-final defeat.