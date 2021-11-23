Bolton Wanderers 3 Doncaster Rovers 0 - player ratings

But a soft goal was quickly followed by a red card and they subsided to yet another away defeat. Here is how the players rated.
Louis Jones – had no chance with the goals - two tap-ins and a big deflection 6
Kyle Knoyle – unable to stop the flow of crosses, although it was always difficult a man down 5
Tom Anderson – marshalled the team defensively 6
Joe Olowu – harshly sent off but his cynical tackle put him at risk 4
Branden Horton – got forward well, but exposed at times defensively 5
Matt Smith – did his best in midfield 7
Ethan Galbraith – unable to stamp his authority 6
Aidan Barlow – worked hard and should have created the opening goal 7
Tommy Rowe – started in the hole, switched to emergency centre-back after the red card 6
Jon Taylor – lively, but his wastefulness in front of goal was crucial 6
Joe Dodoo – beyond squaring for Taylor's miss, he had little impact 5
Substitutes:
Thiago Cukur (for Taylor , 61) – a thankless task 5
Not used: Dahlberg, Hasani, Blythe, Ravenhill, Kuleya, Faulkner.