Bolton Wanderers 3 Doncaster Rovers 0 - player ratings

HARD WORK: Doncaster Rovers winger Aidan Barlow

But a soft goal was quickly followed by a red card and they subsided to yet another away defeat. Here is how the players rated.

Louis Jones – had no chance with the goals - two tap-ins and a big deflection 6

Kyle Knoyle – unable to stop the flow of crosses, although it was always difficult a man down 5

Tom Anderson – marshalled the team defensively 6

Joe Olowu – harshly sent off but his cynical tackle put him at risk 4

Branden Horton – got forward well, but exposed at times defensively 5

Matt Smith – did his best in midfield 7

Ethan Galbraith – unable to stamp his authority 6

Aidan Barlow – worked hard and should have created the opening goal 7

Tommy Rowe – started in the hole, switched to emergency centre-back after the red card 6

Jon Taylor – lively, but his wastefulness in front of goal was crucial 6

Joe Dodoo – beyond squaring for Taylor's miss, he had little impact 5

Substitutes:

Thiago Cukur (for Taylor , 61) – a thankless task 5