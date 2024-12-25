Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley FC: Survival of the fittest - Darrell Clarke's message as Reds seek to end 'painful journey'

DARRELL Clarke has been in football long enough to know that it can be a 'painful journey' at times, in his words.

He and his Barnsley players are currently experiencing that amid perfect storm conditions which surfaced ahead of the Yuletide festivities.

The Reds head into Boxing Day's Roses test at Bolton on the back of a run of one league victory in seven matches, compounded by an atrocious defeat to Leyton Orient last time out.

They are also down on senior options in the heart of their defence, although they will hopefully welcome back influential midfield duo Luca Connell and Adam Phillips in Lancashire.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Photo: Tony Johnson.

As it stands, Clarke's side remain close to the top six, but are in danger of being swallowed up into the mid-table morass if their poor run continues.

Their backs are firmly pressed against the wall, but Clarke, for one, is up for the scrap at what has been a seminal venue in Barnsley's recent history.

He said: "We’re all hurting. Sometimes, you have got to go through adversity to get to where you need to be.

"My past experiences tell me that and it’s a painful journey sometimes. You are in world where only the strong survive.

"My message to the players on Sunday was that being mentally strong is so key as we live in a world where we are under that scrutiny every time we perform.

"Is the manager clueless? Are the players good enough? We have to accept and not cry about it and be wimps about it and must come out fighting.

"That’s something I have done for most of my life to stay in the game as long as I have. It’s what I want my players to do - come out fighting and prove people wrong.

"That’s nothing better in the world than to prove people wrong. Whatever your appetite is to be successful - go and prove it."

Davis Keillor-Dunn fronted up on behalf of the players ahead of the trip across the Pennines to a venue where he has already netted this season - in the colours of former club Mansfield Town.

An important goal on Boxing Day would carry much more weight in fairness at the home of Wanderers, where Barnsley have been involved in play-off games in the last two seasons, with the latest visit there also likely to be an intense occasion as the visitors seek some respite after Orient.

Keillor-Dunn added: "It just ruins your weekend. I think we had another one of those at Stevenage and it’s only been once or twice and you have them in a season. It’s so cliched, but it’s how you react to it and you don’t let it happen again.

"It wasn’t so much anger and shouting at each other, but getting together as a team. Can we find some answers to get the home form going? It’s about sticking together and we’ve (hopefully) got a few big players back for Bolton.