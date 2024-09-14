IN THE past, there has been friction between Michael Duff and Ian Evatt when their two sides have crossed swords.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While in charge at Barnsley in the 2022-23 season, Duff faced Evatt's Bolton five times, including in the play-offs when emotions ran high.

The Roses 'niggle' arrived in an FA Cup tie in autumn 2022 which came to be known as ‘Towelgate.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bizarre incident saw referee Carl Boyeson confiscate a towel that then Reds loanee - and future Huddersfield player - Tom Edwards had been using to wipe the ball in very wet conditions before his set-pieces.

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff has been hit with a touchline ban.

Duff and Evatt had heated words at the final whistle.

Duff's one-match touchline ban will take away a bit of potential 'sting' today, but he is quick to stress another point.

The Town chief said: "It’s an emotional sport full of competitive people. I will be sitting in the stand for whatever reason, you take your punishment.

"I get on really well with Ian actually, believe it or not. I have a lot of time and respect for him and have played against him and had a lot of dealings with him and they have been competitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We both got promoted out of the same league, I was with a different team (Cheltenham) and then had five games against each other a couple of years ago.

"We’ll know each other well in terms of the way we play. He hasn’t changed a lot, although they have tweaked certain things, like we will have done with our teams. It will be a good game. A big game between two big clubs in the division.

"Hopefully we’ll win. But if we win, we won’t think we’ve made it and if we get beat, it won’t be the end of the world."

Duff's desire for perspective and patience, given where Town were at following the end of a dismal relegation campaign in 2023-24 is sensible enough in the circumstances, but it has not stopped sections of Terriers followers from being vociferous in their criticism of on-pitch events following three straight losses in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff added: "We are trying to change a lot of things at the club from the mentality to the style of football.

"It’s not like the team has been completely ripped up. A lot of the team were here last year, so it’s going to take time to evolve. I think there’s signs of progress. I see that in training every day and in the mentality and positivity around the club.