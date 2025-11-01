Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town: Terriers aim to get 'our own back' against Wanderers plus defender on 'soft touch' claim
An awful late dénouement saw the Terriers snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against the Lancastrians just 16 days ago at the Accu Stadium, prompting a barrage of boos at the final whistle.
A victory across the Pennines would help start getting players back in the good books of fans and ease some pressure on Lee Grant.
Low said: "When we faced them a few weeks ago, it was a real sucker punch and we were all looking to get our own back.
"We're not happy with the results that we're having at the minute and we're all working as a collective to turn that around."
Boasting just one win in their past eight outings, Town's issues have been particularly pronounced on the road this season, where they have suffered five defeats already in all competitions and conceded three goals on four occasions.
On talk that they are a bit of a soft touch at the minute, Low continued: "Hearing that makes me frustrated and we don't want to be labelled with these things.
"So we'll be making sure that that isn't the case when we travel away (in future). At Exeter, we've shown we can go away and keep clean sheets at these tough places to go."
Despite a bad run, Low believes that an overhaul of tactics and style won't come into the equation.
He added: "No, we're still looking to do the same things. We're just looking to do them better.
"We know that we've probably gone away from what we were doing at the start of the season. So it's just going back to doing what we were at the start and making sure that we're doing the right things at the right times and doing it well."