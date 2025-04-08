AFTER two straight wins at the start of what he hopes will be a long and successful managerial journey in charge of hometown club Rotherham United, you might expect Matt Hamshaw to be riding the crest of a wave, so to speak.

The pragmatic manager side in Hamshaw has already kicked in. It's a storm, as opposed to a wave that he feels his side will have to ride in Lancashire on Tuesday night.

Not exclusively in terms of facing a Bolton Wanderers side who are in decent working order under Steven Schumacher and occupy the final play-off spot amid a three-way fight with Reading and Huddersfield Town, but more due to other things.

Namely scheduling and numbers.

KEEN: Rotherham United manager, Matt Hamshaw. Picture courtesy of Rotherham United FC.

Three days on from an exhilarating late win over more Red Rose opposition in Blackpool, Hamshaw's Millers line up against Wanderers.

It will test the resources and reserves of a stretchered squad, with several players being out injured and the match minutes of others also having to be managed.

As it stands, Sean Raggett, Zac Jules, Alex MacDonald, Shaun McWilliams, Andre Green, Josh Kayode and Dan Gore are all out, although the latter may yet return to the club before the end of the season to complete his loan spell from Manchester United following a foot issue.

Ciaran McGuckin remains out on loan at National League outfit Yeovil Town, with the Millers' bid to bring him back early being thwarted.

Striker Josh Kayode (calf) could be involved at Bolton.

Hamshaw said: "I've said to people, I was more worried about the Tuesday game (than Saturday).

"Not because of anything about the opposition, but just about us internally.

"However, it's amazing how when you win games, your legs are a little bit less tired and your head is a little bit less sore.

"When you lose games, you've got the weight of the world on your legs.

"We'll ride the storm. It would have been nice if we didn't have this game on Tuesday, if I'm being selfish.

"But we have got it. We'll give it our all and if we blow up after half an hour, we blow up.