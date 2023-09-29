This season’s League One promotion race looks set to be a tense one.

It is early days in the 2023/24 campaign but plenty of sides have shown promise, with Barnsley among the sides to do so.

The Reds currently sit in fifth place, having won five of their opening nine games.

Portsmouth are the current pace-setters, sitting narrowly ahead of Oxford United.

The top six is completed by Stevenage, Port Vale and Exeter City, although there are numerous clubs in the chasing pack behind them.

Here are the Sky Bet promotion odds for each League One club in the predicted table they form.

1 . 24. Cheltenham Town Promotion odds: N/A Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 23. Burton Albion Promotion odds: 200/1 Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 22. Shrewsbury Town Promotion odds: 100/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales