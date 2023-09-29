All Sections
Here is how the League One table is expected to look.
Bookmakers predict League One finishes for Barnsley, Derby County, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers & Blackpool

This season’s League One promotion race looks set to be a tense one.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 15:48 BST

It is early days in the 2023/24 campaign but plenty of sides have shown promise, with Barnsley among the sides to do so.

The Reds currently sit in fifth place, having won five of their opening nine games.

Portsmouth are the current pace-setters, sitting narrowly ahead of Oxford United.

The top six is completed by Stevenage, Port Vale and Exeter City, although there are numerous clubs in the chasing pack behind them.

Here are the Sky Bet promotion odds for each League One club in the predicted table they form.

Promotion odds: N/A

1. 24. Cheltenham Town

Promotion odds: N/A Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Promotion odds: 200/1

2. 23. Burton Albion

Promotion odds: 200/1 Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Promotion odds: 100/1

3. 22. Shrewsbury Town

Promotion odds: 100/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Promotion odds: 80/1

4. 21. Fleetwood Town

Promotion odds: 80/1 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Related topics:Derby CountyBolton WanderersBlackpoolBarnsleyLeague OnePortsmouth