IT'S been a tough start to the season for a fair few Yorkshire sides, but there is one notable exception.

Step forward Hull City, with the Tigers showing their claws at the start of the 2023-24 campaign. They - understandably - lead the way in our first Yorkshire Post Power Rankings list of the new season.

Here's the first standings of 23-24. Barnsley and Bradford City doing okay as well.

1: Hull City LLWWDW

Hull City lead the way. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

A brief wobble early on, but sunshine and roses since, by and large. They have taken 10 points from the last 12 Championship points available, including successive away wins at Leicester and Blackburn.

2: Barnsley DLLWWW

Three consecutive 2-0 wins in all competitions - including successive away league victories - have left the Reds feeling a bit better about themselves after back-to-back league losses at Oakwell before that.

3: Bradford City WDLWWD

Have shown defensive ballast after a bad away-day at Morecambe by digging out a cup win on penalties at Phil Parkinson's Wrexham and claiming a gritty draw at one of League Two's tougher venues in Field Mill.

4: Rotherham United DDLLLW

Secured an outstanding win over Norwich to sign off for the first international hiatus with three precious Championship points.

Given the disruption they faced in August, a haul of four points - while not earth-shattering - is not to be sniffed at either.

5: Leeds United WLDWLD

Much like the Millers, the first month of the season was never going to be straightforward for Leeds and while their points total is pretty modest, it's not atrocious either.

A cup exit to Salford was a bit of shame though.

Leeds last won at home in the league on April 5. They could do with changing soon, mind.

6: Harrogate Town LLWLLW

Up and down and have failed to live up to their opening-day promise at Doncaster. But with the Luke Armstrong saga now hopefully over, Town will be hoping for a steadier first half of the autumn.

7: Huddersfield Town LLLDLW

Comfortably saved the best until last with a vital 2-1 win at West Brom ensuring that they go into the international break in a much better place - after their first victory of a tough start to 2023-24.

8: Sheffield United WLLLDD

No maiden Premier League win of 23-24 just yet - and you have to go back to just before Covid for their last Bramall Lane triumph in the top-flight with a full quota of fans present - but hope after a first point on the board against Everton.

Cameron Archer and Gus Hamer whet the appetite, in particular.

9: Sheffield Wednesday DLLLDD

A gutsy draw at Elland Road has provided a building block at least for Wednesday after a fraught opening to the new season.

They still remain without a win, excluding penalties, since that fateful day at Wembley on May 29.

10: Doncaster Rovers LDLLLD

A new era under Grant McCann, but no change in fortunes for Rovers, who are doing it tough, just as they did in the final third of last term.

Rome wasn't built in a day, but next up is another tricky one at Wrexham.

11: Middlesbrough WLDLWL

Taking away two EFL Cup wins, Boro - bracketed among the promotion favourites - have won just twice in their last 15 matches, with the club suffering from a hangover effect following their play-off elimination in May.