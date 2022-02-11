Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town’s FA Cup heroics PLUS the promotion and relegation hopes and fears for Sheffield United, Hull City, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers – FootballTalk Podcast

THE ONLY football podcast that covers the respective ups and downs of all ELEVEN Yorkshire clubs plying their trade in the Premier League and Football League - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By YP Sport
Friday, 11th February 2022, 2:17 pm

On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the FA Cup heroics of Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town, along with the Championship promotion and relegation situations for Blades and Tigers and the respective League One hopes and fears for Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers.

Middlesbrough