On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the FA Cup heroics of Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town, along with the Championship promotion and relegation situations for Blades and Tigers and the respective League One hopes and fears for Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.