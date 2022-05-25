Bournemouth ready to loan out Tigers target, Ipswich Town eye swoop for Tykes ace

Here are all the best of today’s Championship rumours.

Former Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen received his first international call-up yesterday ahead of England’s Nations League matches.

The West Ham star missed out on the previous international break due to injury, but he is set to finally earn his first cap when the Three Lions face Hungary, Germany and Italy next month.

The 25-year-old joined the Hammers two years ago in an initial £17 million deal after scoring over 50 league goals in three seasons for the Tigers.

He has since enjoyed his best campaign in the Premier League, scoring twelve goals and assisting another four.