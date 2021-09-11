Bournemouth v Barnsley: Oakwell proving the perfect draw for big clubs

Episodes like their stunning 3-2 victory also helped to mark the card of Premier League clubs and some famous names too.

It showcased a club who provided proof that young players can excel in one of the most competitive leagues in world football.

Their progress last season helped convince Manchester City that Oakwell was the perfect place for the further education of midfielder Claudio Gomes, who could be handed his debut in the club’s latest trip to Dorset today.

Barnsley manager Markus Schopp.

Another talented young loanee in Remy Vita, 20, has arrived from Bayern Munich, of all places, although today’s game comes too soon for him.

On gaining the trust from big clubs to loan players to Barnsley, head coach Markus Schopp said: “For us it is a big thing and it is important to have a season like that last one and you could see how certain things were developing and especially how many young players got the chance to play.

“This is one of the main things big clubs are looking for – to develop their players on a certain level. It is so important for young players to get their minutes and they will do (at Barnsley).

“With Remy, we have got a really good and talented young player in who wants to make the next step and with Claudio, we have a player in the centre and something we probably did not have.

“We are more flexible and that is what we were asking for.”

Today, Barnsley must make do without defender Liam Kitching, who serves the first game of a three-match ban for violent conduct imposed by the Football Association following an incident with Birmingham City’s Chuks Aneke in the match at Oakwell on August 28 and Schopp has urged him to learn quickly.