Brad Halliday and Joe Wright's Doncaster Rovers futures in the balance after rejecting new contracts

Without a permanent manager since Darren Moore left for Sheffield Wednesday in March, the League One club's board is understood to have unanimously agreed on a successor after Thursday's final round of interviews, but are negotiating over finer details including the identity of the next assistant manager. There is confidence these will be resolved in time for an official unveiling on Monday.

But major decisions are already being made, with Reece James, Jason Lokilo and Lirak Hasani offered new contracts to replace those which expire next month, whilst Madger Gomes, Ian Lawlor and Danny Amos have been released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defenders Halliday and Wright have rejected new terms, and it will be up to the new man if he wants to try to up Rovers' offers.

REJECTION: Brad Halliday has turned down a new Doncaster Rovers contract

Wright made 40 league appearances last season, mainly at centre-back but also filling in at full-back, but his bargaining position weakened considerably on the final day when he suffered an injury expected to keep him out for at least nine months.

Halliday was also a regular, playing 37 times in the league.

Midfielder Gomes had an outstanding start to the campaign, scoring his first four goals for a club he joined in 2019 in the opening five matches and being named League One player of the month for September, but was injured in late October and never again made consecutive starts.