Bradford-born former Huddersfield Town player and England boss reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

By YP Sport
Published 26th Mar 2025, 16:59 BST
Aidy Boothroyd, who has revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's three years ago (Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire)placeholder image
Former England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd has revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s three years ago.

The former Watford boss succeeded Gareth Southgate as England Under-21s manager in 2016 and spent five years in the role before leaving in April 2021.

In a statement released on the League Managers Association’s official website on Wednesday, the 54-year-old revealed he was diagnosed in November 2021 following a health assessment.

“Three years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. The news came as a massive shock to me, following what I expected to be my routine LMA Annual Health Assessment,” said Bradford-born Boothroyd.

“It has taken me time to feel ready to share my diagnosis, and I have found it difficult not being completely open with people.

“Personally, my passion and love for coaching is as strong as ever, I am focusing on keeping physically fit, which is key to slowing down the progression of Parkinson’s.

“I am ready to start the next chapter in my life. I would like to thank the LMA and Parkinson’s UK for their support.”

In a video released by the LMA, Boothroyd – who began his career at Huddersfield – described how difficult the last three years have been, but believes he now feels more comfortable to talk openly about his condition.

He said: “Psychologically it’s been tough, physically it’s been easier, I’m coping well with that because I’m a former footballer who’s worked on the grass every day as a coach, as a manager so that’s easy getting up and being disciplined to go for a run or do some exercise, because exercise is the key thing in staving off this condition.

“It’s been tough, but now I feel a lot more able to come out and talk about these things.”

