Bradford City 0 Lincoln City 0: Bantams miss out on top spot in League One - but disappointment should be relative

NOT the win that Bradford City were craving to move to the League One summit, but disappointment should be viewed as relative on a night when they extended their unbeaten home record to 13 matches against a half-decent side.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While taking the lead at the top of the table was the incentive for those with home affiliations, there was also a considerable carrot for the visitors, who would have leapfrogged the Bantams in the standings with victory of their own.

A point it was - a third successive league draw for Graham Alexander’s side - who gave it a real good go in the second half and laid siege in the dying minutes in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But over the course of the piece, a draw was probably about right against two of the division’s better sides who have plenty to look forward to.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: A general view of the Bradford City badge on the side of the stadium prior to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match between Bradford City and Newcastle United U21 at University of Bradford Stadium, Valley Parade on September 03, 2024 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

And if you can’t win, don’t lose and the Bantams haven’t in midweek league games on home soil now for 19 months.

In game which pitted the side with the third best home record against the one with the fourth best numbers on their travels, a draw was perhaps no great surprise.

Lincoln started the brighter and it quickly became apparent that it was going to be a night where the hosts were not going to have it all their own way, for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Imps found gaps to exploit and enjoyed a fair share of possession and comfort with it and seized on a few too many balls for Alexander’s liking.

Bradford City captain Max Power. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

A sharp effort from James Collins flew over early on and Rob Street was the next to threaten before Tom Bayliss' snapshot whistled over the top.

The Bantams were struggling to impose themselves on proceedings and home fans, for once at Valley Parade, were starting to get edgy.

The hosts’ first moment of threat emanated from some sloppy play at the back from Lincoln, with Will Swan being the beneficiary before dragging an angled shot wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after, they handed Lincoln a real scare with their most polished passage of play in the first half, ending in Jenson Metcalfe’s precision curler flying inches wide.

It bore more of the City hallmark in recent times here, for sure. As the half progressed, they were starting to look a bit more like themselves, but it was by no means their A game against an accomplished opponent.

Ahead of the break, a strike from ex-Bantams loanee Adam Reach was grasped by Sam Walker in a half in which City were given a bit to think about.

With the big presence and seasoned goalscoring nous of Andy Cook sat on the bench, patiently waiting on his 200th appearance in the claret and amber, Alexander did not mess about and handed him the stage at the start of the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a night when City weren’t at their best - and certainly at their most stylish - it was about getting the job done and making the Lincoln rearguard earn their keep a bit more.

The first chance of the second half, in a game where it looked that the opener would have a significant bearing upon it, came to Lincoln, with Sonny Bradley’s deflected effort in a crowded box diverted off target.

It arrived just minutes before supporters took part in a stirring minute's applause to remember those who perished in this fixture back in May 1985.

Soon after, Metcalfe found space in the box before seeing his fiercely struck drive fly into the side-netting before Sarcevic fired straight at George Wickens, some rare if comfortable work for the Imps custodian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posing danger in transition, the visitors then went mighty close to grabbing the all-important breakthrough, with an exchange of passes between Justin Obikwu and Ben House saw the latter afforded space in the box, but Sam Walker got his angles right and made a key save.

Alexander made three more changes in a bid to manufacture a goal and it nearly arrived with Tyreik Wright’s cross just evading the lunging Joe Wright at the back post.

City’s intent was strong as they pushed for a winner to go top, with Tyreik Wright being particularly lively.

It was he who went close to a winner, with Wickens making an important late save to keep out his angled drive. The goal beckoned for fellow substitute Tommy Leigh, who ballooned the rebound over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another replacement in Cook then forced Wickens into further work, tipping over his header.

Bradford City: Walker; Byrne, J Wright, Kelly; Neufville (Halliday 72), Power, Metcalfe (Leigh 71), Touray; Sarcevic, Kavanagh (T Wright 71); Swan (Cook HT). Substitutes unused: Hilton, McIntyre, Lapslie.

Lincoln City: Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; Bayliss, McGrandles; Street (Towler 59), Collins (Draper 71), House; Obikwu (Okoronkwo 85). Substitutes unused: Pardington, Ring, Lembikisa, Varfolomeev.

Referee: E Bell (Merseyside).