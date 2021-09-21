Bradford CIty 0 Manchester United Under-21s 3 - player ratings

Here is how we assessed the individual performances.
Sam Hornby – unconvincing punch opened the floodgates 6
Finn Cousin-Dawson – struggled to contain Manchester United down their left 6
Jorge Sikora – not a performance to demand selection from one half of a young central defensive partnership 6
Reece Staunton – ...or the other 5
Matty Foulds – caught in possession for the second goal 5
Yann Songo’o – played well as a first-half holding midfielder but involved in two goals 6
Ollie Crankshaw – carried a threat for the Bantams 7
Gareth Evans – one of two survivors from Saturday was given a rest at half-time 6
Levi Sutton – linked well at times with Evans in the first half 7
Kian Scales – had a spell at centre-forward 6
Alex Gilliead – a very late introduction at centre-forward, he was given little to work with 6.
Substitutes:
Oscar Threlkeld (for Evans, 46) – came on to stiffen the midfield but was unable to stop the game going away from City 5
Charles Vernam (for Gilliead, 46) – added something down the left 6
Andy Cook (for Sikora, 64) – produced one excellent cross but dallied on a chance 6.
Not used: O’Donnell, Kelleher, Watt.