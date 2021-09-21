Bradford CIty 0 Manchester United Under-21s 3 - player ratings

THREAT: Bradford City's Ollie Crankshaw

Here is how we assessed the individual performances.

Sam Hornby – unconvincing punch opened the floodgates 6

Finn Cousin-Dawson – struggled to contain Manchester United down their left 6

Jorge Sikora – not a performance to demand selection from one half of a young central defensive partnership 6

Reece Staunton – ...or the other 5

Matty Foulds – caught in possession for the second goal 5

Yann Songo’o – played well as a first-half holding midfielder but involved in two goals 6

Ollie Crankshaw – carried a threat for the Bantams 7

Gareth Evans – one of two survivors from Saturday was given a rest at half-time 6

Levi Sutton – linked well at times with Evans in the first half 7

Kian Scales – had a spell at centre-forward 6

Alex Gilliead – a very late introduction at centre-forward, he was given little to work with 6.

Substitutes:

Oscar Threlkeld (for Evans, 46) – came on to stiffen the midfield but was unable to stop the game going away from City 5

Charles Vernam (for Gilliead, 46) – added something down the left 6

Andy Cook (for Sikora, 64) – produced one excellent cross but dallied on a chance 6.