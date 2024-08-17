Bradford City and Salford City fought out a goalless draw at Valley Parade.

Salford, who are yet to score this season, looked the sharper side in a flat first half but there were few chances at either end.

Ben Woodburn sent a couple of long-distance efforts wide and Cole Stockton’s low effort was saved by Sam Walker.

Bradford struggled to keep the ball, with Calum Kavanagh having their only shot on target, but it was comfortably saved.

Antoni Sarcevic had a good chance soon after the break from Tyreik Wright’s pass over the top but got his feet in a tangle.

Brad Halliday drove over the bar as the home side picked up the pace.

They thought they had scored when Andy Cook’s shot was cleared off the line by Stefan Negru, with Bradford protesting the ball was already in when the Salford centre-half slid to block it.