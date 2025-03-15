Bradford City 0 Tranmere 1: Referee Thomas Parsons takes centre stage once again in hugely contentious loss in game delayed by medical emergency

THE side with the best home record in League Two against the team boasting the worst away statistics - what could go wrong for Bradford City.

Well, quite a lot on one of those horribly frustrating days which crop up from time to time.

It was compounded by the concession of an extremely harsh looking penalty in the game’s decisive moment on 56 minutes.

Jack Shepherd was penalised for a challenge on interval substitute Harvey Saunders, who celebrated his award like an artful dodger. Josh Hawkes did his bit from the spot and that was that as City’s magnificent 10-match winning streak on home soil ended.

A medical emergency involving a home supporter in the Kop end saw play delayed for 12 minutes on the 70th minute mark.

Stoppage time extended to 15 minutes, but City could find no way through to suffer a second successive 1-0 loss.

It was one of those days when you thought the hosts would never score, despite making virtually all of the running.

The performance of referee Thomas Parsons, in the middle on the last occasion City dropped points at Valley Parade in early December, rubbed salt into wounds.

The Mancunian, who also sent off a City player on his previous outing involving the club at the start of last season, will not be welcomed back in these parts in a hurry for sure.

It was Tranmere’s afternoon, unfortunately, as they claimed a huge win bonus in their battle for safety, with their first road win since October 19.

Dominance arrived in the first period from City, but there was the distinct feeling relatively early that this would be an afternoon for patience and not a straightforward one, both in the stands and on the pitch and that Rovers - with work to do to secure their cherished league status - would take some wearing down.

They rode their luck a bit and had a few scares, but survived before the shrill of the half-time whistle.

All the chances of note came from the hosts, who restored Niall Byrne and Michael Mellon to the starting line-up.

Amid a good atmosphere, including a noisy contingent from the Wirral, City went close from an unlikely source in Richie Smallwood, who showed a cute body swerve in midfield to deceive an opponent before seeing his fierce drive flash just wide.

It was an ‘oohh’ sort of half from City, who drew a few gasps but couldn’t find that opener.

George Lapslie glanced a header off target from a fine delivery on the right from Brad Halliday, while the ball broke invitingly for Brandon Khela, whose precision curler was inches wide soon after.

With both wing-backs getting involved and Jamie Walker looking dangerous, City were bossing it.

An audacious back heel from Khela had home punters purring to set up Brad Halliday in a great position. He fizzed in a cracking low cross, with Lapslie, arriving in the six-yard box, firing over under pressure.

Lapslie then turned provider to loft the ball over Rovers’ rearguard into the path of Walker, who cut inside before seeing his effort with the outside of his foot saved by the onrushing Luke McGee - one of three City players - who had raced out alertly.

Attacking the Kop on the restart, the pressure continued from City, with McGee holding Jack Shepherd’s efforts after being found by Smallwood.

Shepherd was then involved in the big incident, conceding a harsh penalty after challenging Saunders, who milked the decision for all it was worth, with Hawkes promptly converting.

Parsons was starting to take centre stage, unfortunately from a City perspective, with the hosts assigned with keeping their cool.

Commendably, home punters kept the backing levels high, aware their players had plenty of credit in the bank and needed something from them on a difficult afternoon for once at BD8.

A break in play for a supporter who needed medical attention then delayed the game for a significant spell with play eventually getting back under way.

There was no breakthrough after for City.

Bradford City: Walker; Byrne, Baldwin, Shepherd; Halliday (Leigh 90+1), Khela, Smallwood, Adaramola (Wright 71); J Walker, Lapslie (Kavanagh 71); Mellon. Substitutes unused: Hilton, Oduor, Huntington, Crichlow.

Tranmere Rovers: McGee; Norman, O’Connor, Turnbull, Wood; Finley, Hendry (Jennings 74); Hawkes (Bradshaw 73), Morris (Merrie 36), Patrick (Garrett 103); Dennis (Saunders 46). Substitutes unused: Egan, Taylor.

Referee: T Parsons (Manchester).