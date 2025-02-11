Bradford City 1 Accrington Stanley 0: Wonder strike from Alex Pattison sees Bantams claim historic win and move up to third in League Two

YOU have to go way back to 1954 - the year when meat rationing ended in the UK and the first sub-four minute mile was recorded - for the last time that Bradford City won eight successive league games in a row in the same season.

They have equalled that feat. In the here and now, they leapfrog Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers into the third and final automatic promotion position in League Two.

It was settled by a glorious 20th-minute strike from Alex Pattison, worth the admission money alone.

On a late winter night of teeming rain and bitter cold, Pattison lit up proceedings and rewarded the diehards with an absolute stunner from 30 yards - a better strike from distance you could not wish to see.

Bradford City midfielder Alex Pattison, who netted a brilliant strike against Accrington on Tuesday night. Picture: Tony Johnson.

His unstoppable right-footed screamer arrowed high into the net and it hurtled past Stanley keeper Billy Crellin before he could really react.

Just as Pattison’s driving run and finish was a shot-stopper against Walsall at BD8 last month, here was a delectable encore.

There was also defensive resolution on a night when Accrington pushed them all the way and dominated much of the second half in particular.

City were not to be moved - although they had some luck when Stanley struck the bar midway through the second half - but a fourth straight clean sheet smacks off serious intent at this time of proceedings and given what is in front of them.

Bradford City striker Tommy Leigh, who was restored to the starting line-up for the club against Accrington. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Pattison’s brilliance was the source of enlivenment in the first period for home punters on a dreadful evening, weather wise.

Accrington’s display in fairness also provided a bit to think about.

From an attacking perspective, they brought far more to the table than Harrogate managed in the first half at the weekend and produced some nice pockets of passing football, going forward, in the wet conditions.

Before Pattison’s effort, they showed prowess of their own from long range, with Ben Woods’ swerving drive beaten away by the alert Sam Walker, but there was no stopping the Bantams player’s exorcet.

In open play, City, who made two changes with Callum Johnson and Tommy Leigh handed starts, with weekend hero Antoni Sarcevic kept in reserve - with a clear nod to his workload - did not threaten too much, but produced the moment that mattered.

For Stanley, it was also a disruptive half which saw them lose two players to injury.

Former Rotherham loanee Farrend Rawson exited after going down in heap, falling over in the process of heading a corner just wide. After a fair amount of time, off he went.

Ahead of the break, Jake Batty also hobbled off in half which saw four home players - Pattison, Aden Baldwin, Calum Kavanagh and Bobby Pointon - booked by fussy referee James Oldham. .

On the resumption, it was about trying to make the game safe for a second goal if possible for City, but more importantly, staying attentive against lively visitors and keeping what they had got.

A fine low cross from Leigh, which begged to be attacked in front of goal from a claret and amber jersey, went unrewarded before a far-post header from Baldwin hinted at a second from Richie Smallwood’s centre, but Crellin was positioned in the right place to gather.

At the other end, a glancing header from substitute Alex Henderson flew wide before Alexander summoned experienced duo Paul Huntington and Jamie Walker just ahead of the hour mark.

It was increasingly becoming a night where seeing the job through was paramount against a Stanley side who saw a bit of the ball.

The hosts were then afforded a huge scare midway through the half when Henderson cut inside and saw his goalbound drive take a deflection off Shepherd and smash against the crossbar with Walker beaten.

The noise was coming from Stanley’s small enclave of followers and City were set for a nervy final quarter unless things changed.

Stanley emptied their bench and the action was towards City’s goal, the hosts were defending the Kop end. There was plenty of late tension, but City held out.

Bradford City: S Walker; Johnson (Huntington 59), Baldwin, Shepherd; Halliday, Pattison (Sarcevic 82), Smallwood, Wright; Leigh, Pointon (Khela 82); Kavanagh (J Walker 59). Substitutes unused: Hilton, Mellon, Adaramola.

Accrington Stanley: Crellin; Matthews, Rawson (Aljofree 32), Ward; O’Brien, B Woods (Grant 46), Mooney (Brown 73), Batty (Henderson 45+2); Hunter, Walton (J Woods 73); Conneelly. Substitutes unused: Kelly, Caton.