Bradford City 1 Fleetwood 0: Pandemonium as promotion expert Antoni Sarcevic sends Bantams to League One up with 96th-minute goal

BRADFORD City don’t do it the easy way, do they.

It looked like being one of those wretched, painful late-season episodes - and this club has had their fair share of those on the pitch over the years.

Someone, somewhere, was looking down on them for once. Some ninety-six minutes in, in front of City’s record crowd at this level of 24,033.

It arrived courtesy of City’s promotion exponent Antoni Sarcevic, with his deflection following George Lapslie’s shot giving the cherished hope when there looked to be none.

Bradford City fans celebrate promotion. Photo: Tony Johnson.

It was the cue to a pitch invasion. After fans were eventually ushered off, another followed with the game not yet over.

Eventually, it cleared. The scenes will land City in hot water, but promotion is for them, more importantly after six seasons of penance in League Two.

A stinker of a game, with a wonderful outcome on this of all days.

A stirring chorus of ‘You'll Never Walk Alone’ belted out ahead of kick-off before an immaculately observed minutes’ silence to remember the 56 supporters who perished on May 11, 1985.

Bradford City's Calum Kavanagh goes close. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Amid a sea of claret and amber, an early home opener would have been so soothing. It didn’t arrive and as the first half progressed, home fans became more tense and agitated.

City had the territory, possession count - almost 70 per cent and corners, eight in total, but no breakthrough.

There was controversy ahead of the break when referee Martin Coy viewed that a challenge from Finley Potter, which took out Alex Pattison at full pelt as he threatened to break clear, was deemed worthy of a yellow as opposed to a red.

After treatment, Pattison continued, but made way at the break, replaced by Tommy Leigh.

Angst at the hosts failing to make life easier with a breakthrough was the more pertinent issue for home followers.

City’s best moment came late when Calum Kavanagh clipped the bar with a header from close range, while Pattison should have made more from a promising position, only to see his downward shot comfortably saved.

In fairness, it was Fleetwood who had the best chance in open play in the opening 45 minutes.

It came from a polished move with Owen Devonport’s pullback on the left finding Matty Virtue, with Sam Walker making a huge point-blank save.

At the other end, Devonport had earlier done well to block Bobby Pointon’s goalbound shot after quick feet from the Low Moor lad, while a half-shout for a City penalty was rebuffed when Antoni Sarcevic - who later copped a booking for a challenge on Potter - went down in the box under pressure.

Richie Smallwood, a welcome returnee for City, was at the heart of their best work, while Jack Shepherd and Ciaran Kelly also returned at the back.

Lesley Garrett and ex-City boss turned celebrity Chris Kamara provided the musical accompaniment at the interval, with Graham Alexander no doubt using the time to get over a few words of encouragement in the home dressing room as the hosts attacked the Kop in the second half.

City remained edgy on the resumption and a Walsall opener darkened the mood further.

The break which City so badly required was obstinately stubborn in arriving. Their decision-making didn’t help their cause at times.

It was stodgy from Bradford, who lacked devilment, incision and conviction. The voices in the stands to be heard were Lancastrian ones, poking fun at the hosts’ predicament.

A cheer from the Kop suggesting positive developments in Cheshire proved a false dawn unfortunately, adding to the frustration and tension.

Byrne headed over late on, Shepherd hit the post and Sarcevic fired over. And then all it happened.

Bradford City: S Walker; Byrne, Shepherd, Kelly; Halliday, Pattison (Leigh 46), Smallwood (Lapslie 87), Adaramola (Wright 87); Sarcevic, Pointon (Mellon 71); Kavanagh (Huntington 107). Substitutes unused: Hilton.

Fleetwood Town: Lynch; Bennett (Broom 71), Bolton, Potter (Medley 64); Rooney, Neal, Bonds, Helm; Virtue (Morrison 91); Patterson (Hunt 91), Devonport. Substitutes unused: Hewitson, Johnson, Moore.

Referee: M Coy (Co.Durham).