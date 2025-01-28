Bradford City's 1-0 win over Morecambe certainly lacked the pizzazz of Saturday's 3-0 victory over Walsall, but at this time of the season it is not about how you win, just how many.

A fifth straight victory in all competitions put them into League Two's automatic promotion spots.

A home game against the bottom team, their former Bantams manager Derek Adams watching from the press box as he served a touchline ban, and ex-players aplenty in white was an open invitation for the kind of slip-up every Bradford fan would tell you is just typical of them, and most fans of the other 91 clubs would argue is just what their team would do in that situation.

There was no doubting the hosts deserved to win, but for as long as they failed to add to Calum Kavanagh's goal, you could not bank on it.

Close as they came at times, Bradford never did get that second goal but crucially they kept a third straight clean sheet.

As Bradford had chosen to leave out their in-form player, the fragile Alex Pattison, it was important those who played set the right tone.

It took just over 30 seconds for Richie Smallwood to do that, having a deflected shot saved.

Although Gwion Edwards shot wide shortly afterwards, for most of the first half the game went into the light, the ball drawn towards the gaudy, over-bright electronic advertising boards glaring out from in front of the TL Dallas Stand.

PARTY TIME: Bradford City players celebrate after Calum Kavangh (second from the right) opens the scoring

Bradford were doing a good job of getting around the Shrimps, through their wing-backs and inside-forwards. They included Tyreik Wright on the left and Tommy Leigh, making his full debut at inside-right as Antoni Sarcevic dropped one deeper in midfield.

Leigh and Smallwood linked with Brad Halliday in the third minute, only for the right wing-back to have his shot blocked.

When Kavanagh played in Bobby Pointon, he produced a great turn and fed Wright, whose cross was just in front of Kavanagh, legally blocked off by Jamie Stott.

When Halliday powered past Lewis Adams he found Smallwood for another shot blocked.

BREAKTHROUGHl Calum Kavangh finds the net

So it was a relief for the home fans when the breakthrough finally came in the 31st minute.

It took a long time for Bradford to make the most of Smallwood's midfield tackle but they kept banging at the door, keeping the ball alive long enough for Pointon to pick out Sarcevic. His shot was blocked too, but Kavanagh pounced on the rebound.

It was his sixth goal in 10 games, having only scored once before December.

Goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne missed a dangerous ball in by Leigh but by then it had already beaten Kavanagh, and there was no one else to take advantage. Pointon fed Kavanagh for a saved shot.

At the other end, Ben Tollit tapped a Lewis free-kick and Edwards flashed a decent shot wide after Bradford lost the ball in midfield to remind the hosts they job was not done yet.

The Bantams came flying out for the second half, Leigh carrying the ball forward and letting rip with a shot which did not clear the crossbar by much, Pointon producing a lovely turn but seeing his shot deflect wide.

Sarcevic headed over from the second of the corners it led to.

But still it remained 1-0.

Morecambe served up a warning in the 53rd minute as a left-wing cross went through without a touch as home players were in danger of clattering into each other.

Then Sam Walker had to make a plunging save to stop Hallam Hope converting Harvey Macadam's ball in.

Bradford got back to making and missing chances.

Jack Shepherd headed onto the roof of the net at a free-kick, Leigh was unable to get on the end of Lewis Richards' ball in.

The save save from Pointon's deflected shot almost served up another chance and Sarcevic volleyed over from a nice nod-down by Leigh.

But nothing could top the chance as they ran towards the Kop in the fourth added minute, Leigh releasing substitute Pattison, who unselfishly squared for Sarcevic. Under pressure, he dragged his shot wide.

But the job had been done. Just, but done.

Bradford City: Walker; Baldwin, Shepherd, Kelly; Halliday (Johnson 66), Smallwood, Sarcevic, Wright (Richards 66); Leigh, Pointon; Kavanagh (Pattison 66).

Unused substitutes: Doyle, Khela, Mellon, Lapslie.

Morecambe: Burgoyne; Hendrie, Taylor, Stott, Tutonda (Fairclough 84); White (P Lewis 79), Macadam, A Lewis; Tollitt (Slew HT), Hope (Dackers 79), Edwards.

Unused substitutes: Cooke, Schofield, Songo'o.