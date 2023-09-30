Bradford City were the architects of their own downfall as they slumped to a 3-1 home defeat against Walsall.

Andy Cook opened the scoring from the penalty spot but poor defending allowed Walsall to overturn the deficit. Liam Gordon levelled proceedings before Aramide Oteh and Freddie Draper both notched from corners to secure victory for the visitors.

Bradford enjoyed plenty of early possession but struggled to put Owen Evans to work between the Walsall sticks.

Matty Platt headed wide from a corner and a Jamie Walker cross narrowly avoided Cook but genuine chances were at a premium.

However, the hosts were served one on a plate when Rayhaan Tulloch was felled in the box in the midst of a swift counter-attack.

The referee showed no hesitation in pointing to the spot, enabling Cook to smash home from 12 yards.

Bradford were ahead for all of three minutes, with Walsall responding quickly through Liam Gordon.

The defender was afforded too much space to cut in from the left into, and curled into the bottom corner with pinpoint accuracy.

Neither side appeared content heading into the interval level and Clarke Oduor saw a shot deflected away from goal after an incisive dart into the box.

However, it was Walsall who edged ahead on the stroke of half-time when Oteh prodded home from a corner.

Their lead was extended after the restart, as Bradford were once again undone by a corner.

Ross Tierney lifted the ball into the box and Draper capitalised on uncertainty in the Bantams box to head home.

Bradford went searching for a response but found Walsall difficult to break down as the Saddlers sat deeper into their own half.

Cook fired into a sea of bodies from just inside the box and Evans comfortably held an audacious effort from Kevin McDonald.

Walsall managed the game well in the latter stages, remaining organised and successfully frustrating the hosts.