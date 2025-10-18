Bradford City 2 Barnsley 2: A goal of the season contender, defensive issues, fine entertainment and right derby result

SOMETIMES, derbies fail to deliver and are damp squibs.

This certainly wasn’t one of those occasions in a hugely watchable contest.

It ended even and in the end, it was about right, even if Bradford City will be the more disappointed after taking the lead twice through Antoni Sarcevic and ex-Barnsley frontman Stephen Humphrys, who silenced a few jeers from the 2,768 Reds following.

Despite looking vulnerable from a defensive perspective for fair swatches of the afternoon, Barnsley were better going the other way, for sure and scored one of the goals of the season with an outrageous first leveller from Reyes Cleary, from inside his own half.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: A general view of the Bradford City badge on the side of the stadium prior to the Bristol Street Motors Trophy match between Bradford City and Newcastle United U21 at University of Bradford Stadium, Valley Parade on September 03, 2024 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Their second equaliser came from interval replacement Patrick Kelly and his introduction by Conor Hourihane was a very smart one.

Barnsley’s winless streak extended to six matches in all competitions, but they will gladly take this point against a rampant City side who had won all seven previous games this season, in league and Trophy, at Valley Parade.

Cleary’s sensational strike provided the first-half moment, undoubtedly, but the main narrative of the game surrounded Barnsley’s inability to cope with crosses and that explained why they trailed.

As for Cleary’s nugget of brilliance to cancel out Sarcevic’s opener? Well, it was a true goal of the season contender and left a big 20,000-plus crowd stunned.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Calum Kavanagh of Bradford City celebrates with teammate Stephen Humphrys after scoring his team's first goal during the Vertu Trophy match between Bradford City and Everton U21 at University of Bradford Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

On the edge of the centre circle, the winger, who gave the Bantams’ backline issues with his pace, took aim after spotting Sam Walker off his line and his struck, from well inside his own half and some 60 yards out sailed beautifully into the net in front of ecstatic visiting supporters in the Bradford End.

Away followers were less enamoured by what happened at the other end as Barnsley showed just why they have kept one clean sheet this term. Every time the ball flew into the box, they looked susceptible.

Humphrys was given the nod up top against his former club after being rewarded for his brace in midweek and another notable inclusion was Calum Kavanagh, who made his maiden league appearance of the season following his comeback half and goal in the EFL Trophy against Everton.

Captain Max Power and defender Joe Wright were also named in the starting line-up after not being involved in the last league game, while Bobby Pointon missed out with a shoulder issue.

Meanwhile, Will Swan, Tommy Leigh and Tyreik Wright dropped to the bench from the side who lined up from the off at Rotherham United.

Barnsley were unchanged, but Marc Roberts - out since the opening game of the season with a hip issue - was named on the bench alongside David McGoldrick, who had scored in his previous three outings against Bradford in the colours of Notts County.

Running hot at home, it took City just nine minutes to take the lead after a start rich in trademark intensity.

A poor throw in from Nathanael Ogbeta gifted possession to the hosts. After an initial attack faltered, the ball found Niall Byrne on the right. His cross was kept in play close to the byline by Alex Pattison, with Barnsley failing to clear their lines.

The ball broke for Kavanagh and after Murphy Cooper kept out his point-blank effort, Sarcevic gobbled up the rebound for his fifth goal of the campaign.

City almost added a second when Wright couldn’t get a telling touch towards goal after latching onto Humphrys cross-shot before Cleary’s moment stunned home followers into silence.

Barnsley suddenly found their wings, but all the time, they looked dodgy at the back.

A quick break led by Wright ended with a shot from Jenson Metcalfe - on for the injured Pattison - being deflected for a corner.

Ahead of the break, City went mightily close to regaining the lead when Humphrys won a header in a crowded box, with Jonathan Bland heading a clearance against his own bar, with Kavanagh’s follow-up soon blocked on the line.

The home pressure continued and soon they had the fillip of a second goal when Humphrys, totally unmarked, fired home at the near post following Power’s cross. A good goal from a Bradford perspective, but a terrible one to concede for the Reds.

Tennai Watson and Caylan Vickers made way at the break for the visitors, but Roberts and McGoldrick remained on the bench.

City were the better side on the resumption, with Josh Neufville firing over, on the run, before seeing his cross deflected just wide. Soon after, another cross grazed the bar.

The hosts then went very close to sealing it when Shepherd cleared a goalbound lob from Kavanagh from close to his own goalline after Cooper had blocked Humphrys’ initial effort. Again, Barnsley’s rearguard was opened up way too easily.

That said, the scoreline remained the Reds friend and they handed City a scare with Walker earning his keep to paw away Connell’s sweet free-kick.

Soon after, they were level when the unmarked Kelly fired home from de Gevigney’s low cross.

Suddenly, it was the home rearguard who were starting to look ropey and the rejuvenated Reds soon went mightily close to taking the lead.

Phillips’ drive shuddered against the woodwork and Kelly’s follow-up was blocked in the nick of time by Walker.

Amid an increasingly engrossing spectacle, you wondered if there would be a winner.

Substitute Cook went closest with a low shot, but Cooper gathered.

At the death, Earl made a key block to deny Neufville.

Bradford City: Walker; Byrne, J Wright, McIntyre (T Wright 86); Neufville, Power, Pattison (Metcalfe 28), Touray; Sarcevic, Kavanagh (Swan 76); Humphrys (Cook 76). Substitutes unused: Hilton, Halliday, Leigh.

Barnsley: Cooper; Watson (De Gevigney HT), Shepherd, Earl, Ogbeta; Bland (Yoganathan 82), Connell, Vickers (Kelly HT), Phillips (McGoldrick 86), Cleary; Keillor-Dunn. Substitutes unused: Flavell, Roberts, Farrugia.

Referee: A Humphries (Northants).