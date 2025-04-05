Bradford City ascended to the League Two summit with a 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra.

Consecutive away trips without a win had stirred fears of a blip among Bantams supporters but Graham Alexander’s men eased worries in front of a bumper home crowd.

Bobby Pointon opened the scoring after just 12 seconds and the advantage was increased by Calum Kavanagh in the latter stages.

A pre-match tifo display of claret and amber set the tone, with Bradford’s shoulders broad and chins lifted from the first roll of the ball.

The hosts made a dream start, flying out of the traps and taking the lead just 12 seconds into the game.

Kavanagh struck the post after jinking his way through the middle but sent the rebound towards Pointon, who prodded home to provoke a deafening roar.

Bobby Pointon opened the scoring for Bradford City. | Tony Johnson

Crewe dug in to ensure Bradford did not immediately capitalise upon their momentum, but struggled to carve out any real opportunities for themselves.

The Bantams were the next to come close when Tayo Adaramola pulled back for George Lapslie, who sent a rasping shot whistling past the post.

Chances were not particularly frequent but crunching tackles were, as the game developed into one with some bite and spice.

Kavanagh released Alex Pattison down the left but Crewe stopper Filip Marschall applied just enough pressure to ensure the chipped effort was off target.

The aforementioned bite reared its head regularly and Crewe were arguably lucky not to go down to 10 men.

Max Conway was high off the ground as he flew in for a cynical challenge on Pattison, but escaped with a booking.

The visitors then appeared to have been handed a route back into the game when Richie Smallwood’s handball gifted them a penalty.

Richie Smallwood's handball gave Crewe Alexandra the chance to level from the spot - but they squandered it. | George Wood/Getty Images

Ryan Cooney was tasked with converting from 12 yards, only to see Sam Walker get down to his right and push round the post.

The Railwaymen pushed for a leveller before the break to no avail and Omar Bogle’s tame effort at the end of a slick move was comfortably held by Walker.

Bradford could have notched just before the break too, as Adaramola hunted down a seemingly lost cause before teeing up Lapslie. With a sea of bodies in front of him, the midfielder was unable to properly test Marschall.

The first opportunity after the restart fell to Kavanagh, although a last-minute Pointon touch on the ball made adjusting his feet to finish a tough task.

Crewe did appear to have levelled proceedings when Omar Bogle tucked home at the back post, only to see the offside flag brandished.

At the other end, Adaramola spent a speculative effort towards goal that only narrowly dropped over the back of Marschall’s net.

Kavanagh had been out of the game for a period but saw two close-range shots blocked after being teed up by Brad Halliday.

Brandon Khela was one of two players introduced at the break and he was a lively presence in midfield. He was picked out in the middle of the box, but Marschall was equal to his strike.

The hosts did eventually double their lead when Kavanagh took advantage of lapse defending to tuck past Marschall in a one-v-one situation.