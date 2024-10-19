Bradford City registered a third successive League Two win as they came from behind to beat Gillingham 2-1.

The Bantams nearly went in front early on but Calum Kavanagh was flagged offside as he touched home a Brad Halliday effort.

Sam Walker then saved from Gillingham’s George Lapslie but the midfielder was instrumental in the visitors taking an 11th minute lead.

He linked with Timothee Dieng, who cut back for Jayden Clarke to score.

Jack Shepherd is on loan at Bradford City from Barnsley. | George Wood/Getty Images

Gillingham almost grabbed a second when Halliday diverted Lapslie’s low cross against his own post.

Bradford levelled when Neil Byrne headed home from Jamie Walker’s corner in the 38th minute.

They then went in front from another set-piece on the stroke of half-time as Gillingham struggled to clear from Richie Smallwood’s free-kick and Jack Shepherd thundered in a volley from the edge of the penalty area.

Gillingham goalkeeper Jake Turner had struggled on his return for the injured Glenn Morris.