Bradford City 2 Grimsby Town 1: Two-goal Andy Cook's Valley Parade classic after 244-day wait

THE KING returns to his castle was the gushing message posted on Bradford City’s official account on X just after 6.15pm on Tuesday night.

And try telling anyone of a claret and amber persuasion that Andy Cook is not royalty in these parts.

The sight of Cook in a match-day squad for the first time in 244 days almost exactly eight months on from the serious knee injury he sustained on New Year’s Day made for an uplifting one, against one of his former clubs in Grimsby Town.

Cook showed the fan in him when he planted a flag into the Valley Parade turf when City went up in his absence on that day in May and here he was back doing what he does best.

Bradford City's Andy Cook celebrates at full-time. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Just 11 minutes after he entered the stage midway through the second-half. A quality centre-forward's header from Josh Neufville's right-wing cross. Trademark Cook, his stock-in trade to make it 1-1.

The Kop was empty but no matter, he made a beeline for the bench and first-team physio Joe Gannon, a constant source of support during his painstaking and tough road back.

The noise from a 4,771 crowd seemed like many more.

There was an encore. Of course, there was. Another classic header from Alex Pattison's cross to win it. Classic Cook - 90+5 as opposed to 90+6 against Fleetwood from his mate Antoni Sarcevic.

Bradford City's Andy Cook, in his comeback game, wheels away in celebration after making it 1-1 against Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Cook chants which did the rounds among the attendees in the main stand as he stepped out for his warm-up were stirring and heartfelt on Tuesday night.

It was like reacquainting themselves with an old friend and the cheers were even more raucous when the name of City’s ‘number nine’ - among the substitutes - was read out ahead of kick-off. And when he started his first warm-up run almost half an hour in. There was much more to come.

In the 65th minute, Cook had his moment when he came on for Stephen Humphrys, to thunderous applause.

Minutes in, things opened up and the chance he was perhaps dreaming about. Played in by Alex Pattison, he had a sight of goal.

He delayed slightly and the chance was gone, with the ball finding its way to fellow replacement Will Swan, who fired wide. A touch of initial rustiness from Cook was perhaps understandable in the circumstances.

Cook is a player you cannot simply deny for long.

City played with an extra man for over an hour after Henry Brown's controversial dismissal. Grimsby contrived to take a shock lead with Danny Rose's penalty in first-half stoppage-time. But you always sensed Cook would have a say somewhere.

The Trophy may not be the flavour of the month for everyone, but City are not one of those who fail to take it seriously, given runs to the semi-finals in the past two campaigns.

Inspection of the team-sheet bore that out at the start of their Northern group campaign, with five starters from the weekend and numerous others on the bench.

It was also a big night for City debutant Joe Hilton, handed his bow in goal after seven months at the club, while it was also a noteworthy occasion for one player in the Mariners ranks.

Former Bantams player Reece Staunton was back at his hometown club and stepped out at Valley Parade for the first time since September 2021.

Hilton was at the centre of some first-half conjecture when he was penalised for his challenge in the box on Justin Amaluzor just before the break, but the main chatter surrounded Brown’s dismissal.

The 18-year-old, making just his second start, showed his studs in challenging Brad Halliday.

It was poor technique, but far from malicious. Off Brown walked, much to the incredulity of the visiting bench.

The sending off of Brown afforded them the stage to truly dictate. Aside from a couple of chances, which both fell to Stephen Humphys, Grimsby weren’t overly troubled and regrouped well in the circumstances.

Played in by Bobby Pointon, Humphrys was denied by an impressive parry from Mariners keeper Seb Auton, who also grasped his crisp low shot on the turn just before the break.

Grimsby proceeded to go straight up the other end and take a shock lead after Hilton was penalised for his challenge on Justin Amaluzor who was in the process of rounding him, with Rose converting the spot-kick.

Trailing at the break, City - given their proud numbers - probably didn’t need much of an interval team-talk.

Max Power and Josh Neufville entered the fray at the start of the second half.