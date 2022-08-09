Bradford City 2 Hull City 1 - player ratings

Bradford City booked their place in the second round of the League Cup after coming from 1-0 down to beat Hull City at Valley Parade.

By Stuart Rayner
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 10:38 pm

It was an excellent performance by the Bantams after Hull took the early initiative, with Andy Cook scoring twice to cancel out Harry Lewis’s own goal.

Bradford City

Harry Lewis – unfortunate for Hull City's goal and did not have many opportunities to make up for it 6

INTERNATIONAL QUALITY: Ozan Tufan celebrates Hull City's opening goal, which was given as a Harry Lewis own goal

Brad Halliday – wonderful cross for Andy Cook's first goal 8

Matty Platt – solid in the centre of defence 7

Romoney Crichlow – made a good header away from an Allahyar Sayyadmanesh effort 7

Liam Ridehalgh – dealt with his man and got forward well 7

Richie Smallwood – a happy game against the club who released him in the summer 7

Alex Gilliead – an excellent hard-working midfield performance 7

Scott Banks – decent debut from the young Scot 7

Harry Chapman – lively but missed a great chance to avoid a nervy finish 7

Jake Young – the lively presence who got his team going 8

Andy Cook – three goals in as many days and given a standing ovation when he went off 9

Substitutes:

Lee Angol (for Young, 61) – had penalty appeals waved away 6

Ryan East (for Gilliead, 76) – kept up Gillead's work 6

Levi Sutton (for Chapman, 76) – came on and did a job 6

Vadaine Oliver (for Cook, 87) – N/A

Not used: Songo’o, Odusina, Foulds, Hendrie, Doyle.

Hull City

David Robson– lack of conviction at a corner was costly 5

Sean McLoughlin – hit the post in the second half 6

Alfie Jones – found Cook hard to deal with 5

Jacob Greaves – a bit erratic at times and caught over-playing at one point 5

Randell Williams – played his part in Ozan Tufan's goal 7

Ozan Tufan – although it went down as an own goal, the Turkish midfielder's strike showed his class 8

Andy Cannon – quiet in midfield 6

Callum Elder – played very high as the left wing-back but did not do enough there 6

Vaughn Covil – a subdued debut in the hole for the American teenager 6

Mallik Wilks – not much service to work off, but he failed to push his case 5

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh – given a chance in his preferred position, he did not really take it 5

Substitutes:

Tobias Figueiredo (for A Jones, 46) – went close with a late header 6

Lewie Coyle (for Greaves, 46) – made Figueroda's chance 6

Regan Slater (for Tufan, 46) – had big boots to fill 5

Benjamin Tetteh (for Sayyadmanesh, 62) – would have been easier to judge Hull if he had been on longer 6

Oscar Estupinan (for Williams, 72) – likewise 6Not used: C Jones, Jacob, Lo-Tutala, Mills.

