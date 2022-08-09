Bradford City 2 Hull City 1 - player ratings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an excellent performance by the Bantams after Hull took the early initiative, with Andy Cook scoring twice to cancel out Harry Lewis’s own goal.

Bradford City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Lewis – unfortunate for Hull City's goal and did not have many opportunities to make up for it 6

INTERNATIONAL QUALITY: Ozan Tufan celebrates Hull City's opening goal, which was given as a Harry Lewis own goal

Brad Halliday – wonderful cross for Andy Cook's first goal 8

Matty Platt – solid in the centre of defence 7

Romoney Crichlow – made a good header away from an Allahyar Sayyadmanesh effort 7

Liam Ridehalgh – dealt with his man and got forward well 7

Richie Smallwood – a happy game against the club who released him in the summer 7

Alex Gilliead – an excellent hard-working midfield performance 7

Scott Banks – decent debut from the young Scot 7

Harry Chapman – lively but missed a great chance to avoid a nervy finish 7

Jake Young – the lively presence who got his team going 8

Andy Cook – three goals in as many days and given a standing ovation when he went off 9

Substitutes:

Lee Angol (for Young, 61) – had penalty appeals waved away 6

Ryan East (for Gilliead, 76) – kept up Gillead's work 6

Levi Sutton (for Chapman, 76) – came on and did a job 6

Vadaine Oliver (for Cook, 87) – N/A

Not used: Songo’o, Odusina, Foulds, Hendrie, Doyle.

Hull City

David Robson– lack of conviction at a corner was costly 5

Sean McLoughlin – hit the post in the second half 6

Alfie Jones – found Cook hard to deal with 5

Jacob Greaves – a bit erratic at times and caught over-playing at one point 5

Randell Williams – played his part in Ozan Tufan's goal 7

Ozan Tufan – although it went down as an own goal, the Turkish midfielder's strike showed his class 8

Andy Cannon – quiet in midfield 6

Callum Elder – played very high as the left wing-back but did not do enough there 6

Vaughn Covil – a subdued debut in the hole for the American teenager 6

Mallik Wilks – not much service to work off, but he failed to push his case 5

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh – given a chance in his preferred position, he did not really take it 5

Substitutes:

Tobias Figueiredo (for A Jones, 46) – went close with a late header 6

Lewie Coyle (for Greaves, 46) – made Figueroda's chance 6

Regan Slater (for Tufan, 46) – had big boots to fill 5

Benjamin Tetteh (for Sayyadmanesh, 62) – would have been easier to judge Hull if he had been on longer 6