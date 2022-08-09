Bradford City v Hull City: Scott Banks relishing chance to learn under Mark Hughes

No wonder the thought of playing in front of Bradford City’s huge League Two crowds lured the 20-year-old to Valley Parade. With his season-long loan from Crystal Palace completed in time, he could even get that chance at home to Hull City in tonight’s League Cup first round.

The Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday league grind is where the Scotland Under-21 winger and his new team-mates will ultimately be judged and where loans at Clyde and Dunfermline Athletic could prove handy but glamour gets the juices going.

In keeping with most if not all Bradford’s summer signings, the combination of Valley Parade crowds and manager Mark Hughes was irresistible to Banks.

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“All you want to do as a young player is play in front of as many fans as you can,” says Banks. “And the manager’s had some career, hasn’t he? So it’ll be nice to play under him and learn a lot.”

Banks spent last season (and this pre-season) with another Premier League great in Palace manager Patrick Vieira.

“To work with him has been a privilege,” says Banks.

“To try and learn bits and pieces from him has been very enjoyable.

“He has a massive presence. When he first came in you say to yourself, ‘That is actually Patrick Vieira standing there!’

“There’s no taking away from what (Hughes) has done in the past either and when I was first on the phone to him, it was, ‘That’s Mark Hughes!’

“If you could pick a manager in this division you’d like to play under I’d pick the manager here. I’m just excited to get started.”

Wingers are becoming rarer in top-level football, yet Palace have three exceptional ones in Wilfried Zaha, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze – a blessing and a curse for Banks.

“Great to train with, not so great to try and play in the team!” he chuckles. “To be able to watch guys like Ebs and Olise in training and try and emulate what they do is something that’s improved me. I hope I can showcase that.”

Banks’s record in last season’s Premier League 2 – 10 goals in 17 appearances, including some direct free-kicks – might suggest he is more the type of wide attacker prevalent these days (think Mohammad Salah, Son Heung-Min, Kai Havertz or Marcus Rashford).

“I think I can do both bits – good delivery off either feet, I like to take players on directly, get in the box and score,” he says of his style.

In his many loans – first from Dundee United, then Palace –Banks twice reached Scottish play-offs and although Bradford’s eyes are on League Two’s top three, promotion nous must help.

“It helps and it doesn’t,” argues. Banks “You have to see each game as it comes and not get too carried away with it.

“At Clyde it just came about and we went for it, at Dunfermline it was more of an expectation and we fell off towards the end of the season so my experience was squad-dependent but (promotion) is an aspiration for this club.

“That’s probably still one of the best moments of my life, getting promoted with Clyde. I was 17 and we had a pitch invasion, it was brilliant. The passion on the day just took me aback and you get your love for the game from that.

“I still have Clyde fans following what I’m doing to this day.”

As for if and how much Banks will be involved tonight, Hughes was unsure yesterday. “I spoke to him this morning but I didn’t go into the detail of where he’s at physically,” he says. “I would imagine he’s fine. Game-time might be a little bit compromised.”

Knockout football always brought the best out of the four-time FA Cup winner, three-time League Cup winner and twice European Cup Winners’ Cup winner. That and bitter personal experience should shape Hughes’s selection tonight.

“I’ve always tried to show respect in cup competitions,” he stresses. “Very early in my (club) managerial career in one of my first games at (Premier League) Blackburn I put out a side that was predominantly the guys that needed a game and got caught out (losing on penalties to League One Bournemouth) so I haven’t done it since and don’t intend to again!

“As a player I used to love cup games. There was always that element of jeopardy. If you didn’t do your job right, you’d miss out on the opportunity to win cups. You should always give it your best.

“Some circumstances don’t allow clubs to go full strength but when I see League One and Two clubs not playing their full compliment because they’ve got a league game at the weekend, I’m not sure about that. The beauty of the cup is giantkillings and I like the idea of causing a shock.”

Last six games: Bradford City WDWWWL; Hull City DWDLWL

Referee: S Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear)