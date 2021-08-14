Bradford City 2 Oldham 1: Lee Angol bags a brace as Bantams snatch last-gasp win

MATCHWINNER: Lee Angol scored a stoppage-time penalty for Bradford City. Picture: Getty Images.

Oldham appeared to have snatched a draw when Dylan Bahamboula equalised early in the five minutes of stoppage time, his low shot from just inside the box taking a deflection past the diving Richard O’Donnell.

But then, in the last minute, Angol was brought down in the box by Carl Piergianni and he stepped up to score from the spot with the last kick of the match.

It was the second goal of the match for the close-season signing after Angol, who joined the Bantams from Leyton Orient, put them in front in the 34th minute. Andy Cook flicked O’Donnell’s long goal-kick into his path and the striker scored with a low shot from 12 yards to give Bradford a 1-0 half-time lead.

MANAGER: Bradford City's Derek Adams. Picture: Getty Images.

Angol had a great chance to increase the Bantams’ lead in the 57th minute when substitute Charles Vernam played him in on goal but he fired over the crossbar from the edge of the Oldham penalty box. Cook also twice fire wide when well placed.