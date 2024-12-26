Bradford City 2 Port Vale 1: Andy Cook reaches EFL milestone as he fires Bantams to victory

Andy Cook reached 100 EFL goals with a double to lead Bradford City to a 2-1 victory over Port Vale.

Cook took his haul for the season to 15 in all competitions and made it six games without a win now for Darren Moore’s Vale, who had Tom Sang sent off in added time for elbowing Antoni Sarcevic.

Bradford began in style with a superb long-range strike from Cook after three minutes.

Brad Halliday’s throw-in was flicked on to Cook 30 yards out and he took a turn to turn his marker before firing a left-foot drive that caught out Port Vale keeper Connor Ripley and flew in off the bar.

Andy Cook netted twice as Bradford City defeated Port Vale. | Tony Johnson

Ripley saved from Bobby Pointon and Paul Huntington as the home side pressed for a second.

Port Vale equalised soon after the break from Antwoine Hackford’s half-volley after Jesse Debrah’s long throw unsettled Bradford.

But the home side restored their lead on 59 minutes as Cook nodded home Richie Smallwood’s free-kick to bring up his personal milestone.

Sam Walker produced a fine point-blank save to thwart Vale striker Jayden Stockley.

