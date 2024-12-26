Andy Cook reached 100 EFL goals with a double to lead Bradford City to a 2-1 victory over Port Vale.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cook took his haul for the season to 15 in all competitions and made it six games without a win now for Darren Moore’s Vale, who had Tom Sang sent off in added time for elbowing Antoni Sarcevic.

Bradford began in style with a superb long-range strike from Cook after three minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Halliday’s throw-in was flicked on to Cook 30 yards out and he took a turn to turn his marker before firing a left-foot drive that caught out Port Vale keeper Connor Ripley and flew in off the bar.

Andy Cook netted twice as Bradford City defeated Port Vale. | Tony Johnson

Ripley saved from Bobby Pointon and Paul Huntington as the home side pressed for a second.

Port Vale equalised soon after the break from Antwoine Hackford’s half-volley after Jesse Debrah’s long throw unsettled Bradford.

But the home side restored their lead on 59 minutes as Cook nodded home Richie Smallwood’s free-kick to bring up his personal milestone.