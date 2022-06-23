City’s first away game is a trip to Cumbria to face Barrow on August 6, in an appointment which sees close-season signing Matthew Platt make a quick-fire return to his former club.

The Bantams face a Yorkshire derby at Harrogate Town on October 1 and welcome League Two newboys Stockport County the following weekend on October 8. The reverse fixture at Edgeley Park is on January 7.

City head to Brunton Park to face Carlisle United on Boxing Day and welcome Harrogate in their Christmas home fixture on December 29.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes will be hoping to lead the club on a promotion charge during the 2022-23 season. Picture: Tony Johnson

They start 2023 with a game against Salford City at the Utilita Energy Stadium on New Year’s Day.

City’s reverse fixture with Doncaster is on February 25 and on Good Friday (April 7), they visit Crawley.

They welcome Sutton United three days later on Easter Monday.

City’s final away game of the campaign is at Northampton Town on April 29 and they end the season at home to Leyton Orient on May 6.

July

Sat 30 Doncaster Rovers H

August

Sat 6 Barrow A

Sat 13 Newport County H

Tue 16 Colchester United A

Sat 20 Hartlepool United A

Sat 27 Crewe Alexandra H

September

Sat 3 Walsall H

Sat 10 Mansfield Town A

Tue 13 Tranmere Rovers A

Sat 17 Stevenage H

Sat 24 AFC Wimbledon H

October

Sat 1 Harrogate Town A

Sat 8 Stockport County H

Sat 15 Salford City A

Sat 22 Grimsby Town A

Tue 25 Swindon Town H

Sat 29 Crawley Town H

November

Sat 5 FA Cup 1

Sat 12 Sutton United A

Sat 19 Northampton Town H

Sat Nov 26 FA Cup 2

December

Sat 3 Leyton Orient A

Sat 10 Gillingham A

Sat 17 Rochdale H

Mon 26 Carlisle United A

Thu 29 Harrogate Town H

January

Sun 1 Salford City H

Sat 7 Stockport County A

Sat 14 AFC Wimbledon A

Sat 21 Carlisle United H

Sat 28 Walsall A

February

Sat 4 Mansfield Town H

Sat 11 Stevenage A

Tue 14 Tranmere Rovers H

Sat 18 Barrow H

Sat 25 Doncaster Rovers A

March

Sat 4 Colchester United H

Sat 11 Newport County A

Sat 18 Hartlepool United H

Sat 25 Crewe Alexandra A

April

Sat 1 Grimsby Town H

Fri 7 Crawley Town A

Mon 10 Sutton United H

Sat 15 Rochdale A

Tue 18 Swindon Town A

Sat 22 Gillingham H

Sat 29 Northampton Town A

May