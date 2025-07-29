FOR the first time this decade, everyone connected with Bradford City gleefully looked forward to receiving the club’s fixture itinerary in the summer.

You had to go back to 2018-19 for the previous season when the Bantams competed at League One level and it was a thoroughly miserable campaign at that, one which ended in relegation. Back firmly in the present – and in City's return to the third tier – there should be rather more to look forward to.

Granted, back-to-back promotions – and emulating what Wrexham have done in EFL circles in recent times – looks a seriously tall order.

It is by no means impossible, but the smart money is on City consolidating now they are back in English football’s third division.

LEADING MAN STATUS: Max Power has been installed as captain at Bradford City by manager Graham Alexander, a player who will command respect among his Bantams team-mates in League One this season. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Do well in the first half of the season and continue to enhance Valley Parade’s reputation as a lower-division fortress, then who knows. An outside shot at the top six is not beyond the realms of comprehension. But first things first.

Early-season tests on home soil against a well-backed Wycombe Wanderers side, alongside a much-fancied Luton Town – Nahki Wells et al – a ‘dark horse’ in Blackpool and derby adversary in Huddersfield Town will provide a quick barometer of City’s progress.

Two of last season’s promotion heroes in the spine of the team in captain Richie Smallwood and impressive loan defender Jack Shepherd won’t be around in 2025-26 for different reasons.

In regards to Smallwood, not offered fresh terms at the end of his deal, City were quick off the mark regarding his midfield replacement, who has subsequently been confirmed as the club’s new on-pitch leader.

MOVING ACROSS: Striker Stephen Humphrys made a close-season switch from Barnsley to League One rivals Bradford City Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Like Smallwood, Max Power has an enviable record in EFL circles and promotions on his CV. Like Smallwood, he is also a senior player who will not be fazed by the prospect of captaining one of the division’s big clubs – he has previously represented a huge one at this level in Sunderland and learnt to cope with heavy-duty pressure by the game in League One.

Handing Power the captaincy possesses an air of shrewdness. He is the sort of player who instantly commands respect in a dressing room.

Shepherd may have returned to parent club Barnsley, but the Bantams have covered their bases defensively with the emphasis being on seasoned experience.

Former Doncaster Rovers defender Joe Wright, back in Yorkshire after a strong 2024-25 campaign in the SPL with Kilmarnock, has seen-it-and-done-it at this level, as have Matt Pennington and Curtis Tilt.

MAGIC MOMENT: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander and playing staff celebrate promotion after a late goal against Fleetwood Town won them the match and the last League Two automatic promotion spot. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Due to injuries and suspensions elsewhere, the trio are likely to start together this coming weekend.

Further forward, ex-Reds forward Stephen Humphrys – a player Oakwell chief Conor Hourihane wanted to keep in an ideal world – will provide City with power and directness down the sides, if not necessarily down the middle.

He is not a target man in the mould of Andy Cook, whose return in the autumn, touch wood, will represent a psychologically important moment for both player and club.

Down the track, City will need to draw upon Cook’s presence at key moments in the season, for sure, while Will Swan – who showed glimpses of his quality at Crawley last term – has been handed a grander stage and chance to shine.

The Bantams’ capture of one of League Two’s best wing-backs last season in Josh Neufville was a headline grabber earlier this summer, with the arrival of another proven operator in that department in Ibou Touray – on the back of two good years at an undoubted success story in Stockport County – also looks sound business.

Something high on the to-do list? Try away form. Amid the joys and relief of a cathartic 2024-25, City’s numbers on the road were not earth-shattering with just five wins accrued. A couple of three-pointers on their travels early in the piece would go down pretty well for Graham Alexander and co.

Still, it’s fair to say that the Bantams as a club, have their mojo back, with those unforgettable events against Fleetwood on May 3 providing a moment for the ages for thousands of Bradfordians, young and old.

There will be hope and optimism among the claret-and-amber hordes who will reconvene at Valley Parade this Saturday and why shouldn’t there be after the club’s League Two penance. It will be a sight to see.

Facing the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Town – not to mention other fellow Yorkshire sides Barnsley, Rotherham United and Doncaster – looks a damn sight more appealing than the likes of Bromley, Salford City and Accrington Stanley.

In: Will Swan (Crawley Town, permanent), Matt Pennington (Blackpool, free), Stephen Humphrys (Barnsley, free), Josh Neufville (Wimbledon, free), Joe Wright (Kilmarnock, free), Ibou Touray (Stockport County, free), Curtis Tilt (Salford City, free), Max Power (Aarhus, free), Jenson Metcalfe (Everton, permanent).