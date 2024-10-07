TALK of football milestones has done the rounds of late at Bradford City.

Graham Alexander’s 500th match as manager arrived at Morecambe last week, on the same night as his captain Richie Smallwood chalked up his half-century of career appearances as a professional.

As far as Alexander was concerned, a low key, non-singing and dancing three points against Newport County would have done just fine at the start of the new working week.

In the event, City got a win and a bit of late swagger into the bargain.

Bradford City's Jamie Walker battles for the ball against Newport County's Kyle Hudlin, on loan from Huddersfield Town. Walker scored a key second goal for City in their 3-1 win in League Two. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Pegged back by an impressive County side who upped it in the second half and deservedly levelled it up midway through the second half, with on-loan Huddersfield Town forward Kyle Hudlin’s header cancelling out a similarly emphatic headed strike from Andy Cook in the first period, Alexander’s side had to cope with a bit of adversity.

They didn’t panic and a strong final quarter saw them plunder two goals, courtesy of Jamie Walker and substitute Bobby Pointon to provide the fireworks, which were a noisy backdrop throughout the first half outside of the stadium before petering out.

It was a noteworthy night for the Bradford born duo of Jay Benn and Pointon.

Benn set up City’s opener and their killer third and Pointon, after a clever assist for Walker’s strike, well and truly came to the party with a fine first-timer to make it 3-1 in front of the Kop.

The win takes City up to ninth in League Two, with their unbeaten home record now stretching back to mid-March, eight matches ago.

Eventually, they had more fun at County’s expense after beating them 4-1 twice last term. This was harder going and make it all the more meaningful in truth.

Understated is not the sort of word that you associate Cook with when it comes to Newport.

City’s talismanic forward hit four goals against County last term, including a hat-trick in the Principality last autumn.

He again announced himself to the Exiles 39 minutes in with another centre-forward’s contribution. A super pinpoint looping header from a juicy cross on the right from Benn took his season’s tally to a pretty handy seven.

City made just one change, but it was a significant one with fit-again Niall Byrne returning to the side for Lewis Richards, with Alexander - who named new signing Corry Evans on the bench - reverting to a back three.

The hosts grew into the game and while Newport - in the first leg of their Yorkshire double-header with a trip to Harrogate Town on the menu this weekend - provided two genuine scares in the first period, City had threats on their own and they were building some momentum when Cook struck.

Needing a win to breach the top six, County was presented with a good chance to draw first blood relatively early.

Clarke Oduor was beaten by Bobby Kamwa and after the hosts failed to clear in the penalty area, the ball sat up invitingly for Hudlin, but the big striker’s goalbound shot was blocked in the nick of time by Jack Shepherd.

Tyreik Wright saw a fair bit of the ball on the left for the hosts, but it was down the right that their choice first moment of note arrived.

Benn’s cross was inviting for a striker of Cook’s ilk and after peeling off his marker, his downward header was saved by Nick Townsend. Cook delivered a thumbs-up to Benn in recognition and that same route would yield the breakthrough.

Before that arrived, there were chances at both ends.

Oduor’s shot arrowed towards goal, but defender Kyle Jameson got a key touch before Exiles danger man Aaron Wildig posted a warning, ghosting behind Shepherd at the back post before getting a connection from Kamwa’s centre, with the effort flying agonisingly wide.

Benn, having a good half, then dispossessed Anthony Glennon before finding Walker, whose low shot was met by a scampering save by Townsend before City’s right wing-back had an even more telling contribution.

On the restart, it was Newport, who came out of the blocks the faster and went close when a rasping drive from Hudlin was a whisker away before another close shave saw Kieron Evans’ header float just wide following a precise cross from the left by Anthony Glennon.

Newport weren’t put off and Cameron Evans then stabbed a close-range effort just off target following a searching delivery from Noah Mawene and the warning signs were there for City, with Country’s leveller arriving with an air of inevitably.

It had been coming with Keiron Evans given too much space on the right and Hudlin got in front of Chieck Diabate to expertly head home following a fine cross.

City needed something and thankfully it arrived.

Wright and substitute Pointon, who came on seven minutes earlier, worked it neatly down to left to cut the ball back to the onrushing Walker, whose pinpoint low shot took a slight deflection before nestling in the net. It was comfortably the Bantams’ most polished move of the second period.

Another piece of quality sealed it thanks to messrs Benn and Pointon.

Bradford City: S Walker; Diabate, Byrne (Richards 83), Shepherd; Benn, Smallwood, Oduor (Smith 68), J Walker (Evans 90), Wright; Kavanagh (Pointon 68), Cook. Substitutes unused: Doyle, Halliday, Oliver.

Newport County: Townsend; Cameron Evans, Brennan, Jameson, Glennon; Mawene (Antwi 62), Morris; K Evans, Wildig, Kamwa (Spellman 86); Hudlin (Baker-Richardson 76). Substitutes unused: Carney, Clarke, Greaves, Jephcott.