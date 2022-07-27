The Bantams academy head of coaching and player development will start his new position with United next month.

He will join United's category-one academy in a lead coach position.

Drury, who led City’s under-19s side to a first EFL Youth Alliance league title in almost a decade last term, has spent seven years at the Valley Parade club.

Adam Drury. Picture cpurtesy of Bradford City AFC.

During his time at the club, he also had spells with the first-team set-up.

Drury said: “I would like to start by saying how grateful I am for the opportunities I have been provided here, over the past seven years, and thank everyone past and present who I have had the pleasure of working with.

"I have met some great people and built strong relationships which I am confident will last a long time. To say it was a difficult decision to leave this club would be an understatement.

"This is a really forward-thinking academy with an array of talented and humble young players being guided by good people who understand the values of the club, and what it takes to represent Bradford City.

"Away from the grass, this is the best working environment I have seen at the club since my time here began, and there are lots of people to thank for that.

"Ryan Sparks deserves huge credit. He has really shown how passionate he is about improvement. He and everyone else behind the scenes are dong a great job in moving the club forward.

"From a personal perspective, I am humbled to have been offered a new and exciting opportunity to progress at Manchester United."

Chief executive officer Sparks added: “On behalf of the club, I would like to wish Martin and his family the very best for the future.

“It is fair to say Martin leaves our academy in a far better place than he found it, and has contributed significantly towards its growth and development over the past few years.

"Last season’s EFL Youth Alliance triumph came as a result of years of hard work, which Martin played a key role in. With so many of those players graduating from our academy and earning professional contracts, the pathway he and his colleagues have helped create is clear to see.