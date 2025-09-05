Bradford City and Aden Baldwin have moved on quickly from Doncaster Rovers indiscipline
Last April's League Two game was a really important one for both teams, but a loss of discipline from the centre-back cost his team on the day.
Baldwin was sent off at half-time for foul and abusive language, leaving his team-mates to try to overhaul Doncaster's 1-0 lead. With both sides scoring in added time, Rovers went on to clinch promotion at their Yorkshire rivals' expense.
Fortunately, Bradford were able to follow them up to League One in dramatic circumstances in the the final game of the season seven days later.
Had they missed promotion, the recriminations from the terraces could have been harsh but not, says Alexander, from the manager's office.
"If I sense that it's being carried forward by the player, then I obviously intervene," he said. "If I think the player is just getting on with his job, I don't go over old scars – I'll just look at the next action, the next day, the behaviour of the player.
"He made a mistake that day, he let himself down, he let the team down. I've been there, Chris (Lucketti, Alexander's assistant) has been there, (coach Colin) Doyle has been there.
"Do we carry it forward and hold it against people or do we just go for it?
"If they just want to crack on with life, that's what I've seen from Aden, he just wants to be a part of his team and enjoy his football."
Baldwin's suspension continued into the start of the new League One campaign, which unbeaten Bradford – and Doncaster, for that matter – have started really well. So, belatedly, has the 28-year-old, showing the qualities which first attracted Alexander.
"I spoke to him when before we brought him in (from Notts County last summer), I believed he had real potential to play at a higher level but there were things he had to fix in his game so we worked hard on that with him," he said.
"His passing range is absolutely right up there and he's capable of any pass in the game but he has to be a defender first."
Six games in, Bradford and Doncaster are sharing the League One play-off places with Barnsley and Huddersfield Town, so not only can the Bantams look forward to plenty of Yorkshire derbies this season, but potentially some very consequential ones too.
"I don't think it's just in Yorkshire, there's high standards all over the place," said Alexander.
"I think people like derby games, they're exciting, it's a short journey and you generally get a big crowd. It's good to experience them.
"But I don't think we see it as a different challenge, or something we have to raise our standards for in any way. I want us to have our own standards, not set by opponents.
"But derbies are exciting games all over the world. They're the games we talk about the most.
"They're all tough challenges because it is a high standard in League One, and all those (Yorkshire) teams could arguably (finish in) the top end. It's just another one of those."