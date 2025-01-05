A team who will have been harbouring hopes of competing for promotion out of League Two alongside Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City have got rid of their manager, a decision made just hours after their game at Chesterfield was postponed due to the weather.

On Sunday teatime, Gillingham announced the departure of manager Mark Bonner, with a further update on the coaching staff expected later in the evening.

The Gills were beaten 3-0 at home by Bromley on January 2, which was a third straight Sky Bet League Two defeat and left them 14th in the table after this weekend’s fixtures – with Sunday’s scheduled game against Chesterfield postponed because of the weather.

Bonner arrived at Priestfield Stadium in May 2024 following the departure of Stephen Clemence, and took charge of 28 games across all competitions.

He had been one of the rising stars of the lower leagues and attracted the interest of Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart before he opted for Matt Taylor in October 2022.

Gillingham managing director Joe Comper said on the Kent club’s official website: “Mark is a top guy, a top professional and has given absolutely everything he could have given to help the club succeed.

“We liked him from the moment we met him, and we still do, which makes this decision even tougher.

“The staff have thoroughly enjoyed working with him, however, we felt if we were going to achieve something this season with what we believe to be a very talented group of players, we needed to make a change to give us the best possible opportunity of getting to where we want to be come the start of May.

“With regret we have decided to part company. I would like to place on record my thanks to Mark and I wish every success for the future.”

Gillingham confirmed assistant manager Anthony Hayes is also leaving his role.