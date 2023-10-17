Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers' rivals 'highly likely' to appoint ex-Newcastle United man
The League Two outfit recently sacked Graham Alexander and his assistant Chris Lucketti, following a slow start to the season.
They became the latest club to wield the axe, following in the footsteps of the likes of their League Two rivals Bradford City.
According to Newcastle World, Williamson is likely to be unveiled as Alexander’s successor.
He is a popular figure at Gateshead, who he initially joined as a player in 2018 before taking the reins in 2019.
The 39-year-old represented the likes of Newcastle United and Watford as a player, featuring in the Premier League for the former.
Gateshead have enjoyed a promising start in the National League this season and currently occupy sixth place in the table.
Williamson led the Heed out of the National League North in 2022 and also took them to the FA Trophy final earlier this year.