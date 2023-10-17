Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers' rivals 'highly likely' to appoint ex-Newcastle United man

Gateshead boss Mike Williamson is reportedly highly likely to be appointed as the new Milton Keynes Dons head coach.

Mike Williamson represented Newcastle United in the Premier League as a player. Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

The League Two outfit recently sacked Graham Alexander and his assistant Chris Lucketti, following a slow start to the season.

They became the latest club to wield the axe, following in the footsteps of the likes of their League Two rivals Bradford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Newcastle World, Williamson is likely to be unveiled as Alexander’s successor.

He is a popular figure at Gateshead, who he initially joined as a player in 2018 before taking the reins in 2019.

The 39-year-old represented the likes of Newcastle United and Watford as a player, featuring in the Premier League for the former.

Gateshead have enjoyed a promising start in the National League this season and currently occupy sixth place in the table.