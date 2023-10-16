There has been plenty of axe-wielding in the EFL recently, with Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City among those to have made changes.

MK Dons have become the latest to do so, parting ways with Alexander and his assistant Chris Lucketti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s official statement read: “Milton Keynes Dons Football Club has parted company with head coach Graham Alexander.

Milton Keynes Dons have axed Graham Alexander. Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

“Assistant head coach Chris Lucketti will also depart Stadium MK. The club would like to thank Graham and Chris for their dedication and tireless efforts during their time at Stadium MK. They depart with the best wishes of everyone at MK Dons.”

Alexander only took the reins in May, replacing former Leeds United coach Mark Jackson.

However, he oversaw a sluggish start to the campaign and the club currently sit 16th in the fourth tier.