Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers' League Two rivals axe head coach following Barrow sucker punch
There has been plenty of axe-wielding in the EFL recently, with Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City among those to have made changes.
MK Dons have become the latest to do so, parting ways with Alexander and his assistant Chris Lucketti.
The club’s official statement read: “Milton Keynes Dons Football Club has parted company with head coach Graham Alexander.
“Assistant head coach Chris Lucketti will also depart Stadium MK. The club would like to thank Graham and Chris for their dedication and tireless efforts during their time at Stadium MK. They depart with the best wishes of everyone at MK Dons.”
Alexander only took the reins in May, replacing former Leeds United coach Mark Jackson.
However, he oversaw a sluggish start to the campaign and the club currently sit 16th in the fourth tier.
His last game in charge was against Barrow, when two stoppage-time strikes salvaged a point for the Bluebirds.