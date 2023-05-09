The 45-year-old led various youth sides at Elland Road before being promoted to the first-team coaching set-up under Jesse Marsch. He left the Whites back in December to take the reins at League One side MK Dons, but was unable to keep them in the third tier.
Their relegation to League Two was confirmed on Sunday (May 7) following a 0-0 draw with Burton Albion. A statement issued by MK Dons reads: “Milton Keynes Dons Football Club have parted company with Head Coach Mark Jackson. Robbie Stockdale and Aaron Dagger will also depart the Football Club.
“MK Dons would like to thank Mark, Robbie and Aaron for their efforts during their time at Stadium MK. Chairman Pete Winkelman will meet with the media on Thursday to address the Club’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two and to discuss next steps for MK Dons."
He leaves the club with a record of six wins from 25 games in all competitions.