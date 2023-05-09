Their relegation to League Two was confirmed on Sunday (May 7) following a 0-0 draw with Burton Albion. A statement issued by MK Dons reads: “Milton Keynes Dons Football Club have parted company with Head Coach Mark Jackson. Robbie Stockdale and Aaron Dagger will also depart the Football Club.

“MK Dons would like to thank Mark, Robbie and Aaron for their efforts during their time at Stadium MK. Chairman Pete Winkelman will meet with the media on Thursday to address the Club’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two and to discuss next steps for MK Dons."

The 45-year-old led various youth sides at Elland Road before being promoted to the first-team coaching set-up under Jesse Marsch. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images