All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
7 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
59 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
3 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
5 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
5 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Former Leeds United coach Mark Jackson sacked by MK Dons following relegation to League Two

Former Leeds United coach Mark Jackson has been sacked by Milton Keynes Dons.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th May 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 13:24 BST

The 45-year-old led various youth sides at Elland Road before being promoted to the first-team coaching set-up under Jesse Marsch. He left the Whites back in December to take the reins at League One side MK Dons, but was unable to keep them in the third tier.

Their relegation to League Two was confirmed on Sunday (May 7) following a 0-0 draw with Burton Albion. A statement issued by MK Dons reads: “Milton Keynes Dons Football Club have parted company with Head Coach Mark Jackson. Robbie Stockdale and Aaron Dagger will also depart the Football Club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“MK Dons would like to thank Mark, Robbie and Aaron for their efforts during their time at Stadium MK. Chairman Pete Winkelman will meet with the media on Thursday to address the Club’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two and to discuss next steps for MK Dons."

Most Popular
The 45-year-old led various youth sides at Elland Road before being promoted to the first-team coaching set-up under Jesse Marsch. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesThe 45-year-old led various youth sides at Elland Road before being promoted to the first-team coaching set-up under Jesse Marsch. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
The 45-year-old led various youth sides at Elland Road before being promoted to the first-team coaching set-up under Jesse Marsch. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

He leaves the club with a record of six wins from 25 games in all competitions.

Related topics:MK DonsLeague TwoPete WinkelmanElland RoadLeague OneStadium MK