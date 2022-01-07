Bradford City and Harrogate Town set to meet twice in 17 days as Bantams set new dates

The Bantams have wasted no time rearranging their three League Two matches lost to the virus.
The pre-Christmas match at Carlisle United will be played on Saturday, and now there are new dates for the trip to Walsall, and the visit of Harrogate.
Bradford for now due at the Bescot Stadium on January 25, and will be at home to Harrogate on February 22. Both Tuesday games kick off at 7.45pm.
It will be the second time the Yorkshire sides meet in little over a fortnight, with the Wetherby Road meeting between the pair due to be on February 5.