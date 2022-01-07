Bradford City and Harrogate Town set to meet twice in 17 days as Bantams set new dates

The Bantams have wasted no time rearranging their three League Two matches lost to the virus.

The pre-Christmas match at Carlisle United will be played on Saturday, and now there are new dates for the trip to Walsall, and the visit of Harrogate.

MATCH UP: Levi Sutton and Warren Burrell compete for the ball in Harrogate Town's first league game at Valley Parade, last season

Bradford for now due at the Bescot Stadium on January 25, and will be at home to Harrogate on February 22. Both Tuesday games kick off at 7.45pm.