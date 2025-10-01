Bradford City and Huddersfield Town's fixtures with fellow League One promotion hopefuls are postponed
A new date will be announced in due course.
Earlier in the day, Huddersfield Town’s trip to fellow promotion chasers Luton Town was also called off.
It came after the Hatters received several international call-ups, with the club having requested for the fixture to be called off.
Luton’s scheduled game during the September international break was also postponed after George Saville, Nahki Wells and Marvelous Nakamba were called up by Northern Ireland, Bermuda and Zimbabwe respectively.
The break in schedule later this month means that Huddersfield, after Saturday’s home game with Stockport County on October 4, are scheduled to return to action 12 days later in the encounter with Bolton Wanderers, also at the Accu Stadium, on Thursday, October 16.
Barnsley’s scheduled game with visiting Cardiff City on October 11 had also previously been postponed due to international call-ups for the Welsh club.
Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United are due to visit Leyton Orient and Northampton Town respectively, as it stands.