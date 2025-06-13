Bradford City announce Middlesbrough FC friendly and reveal pre-season plans in full
The League One newcomers will welcome Boro to Valley Parade on Wednesday, July 23 (7pm), with their full schedule of close-season games having now been revealed.
City will also travel to Austrian resort town of Obertraun in mid-July for an overseas training camp for the second summer in succession under Alexander.
While out in the Alps, they will take on Austrian outfit SV Ried II – just as they did last year – in a friendly at a neutral venue, which will be confirmed in due course.
The game is scheduled for Friday, July 18 (6pm local time) and supporters will be welcome to attend.
City kick off their preparation for the new campaign with a trip across the Pennines to face non-league side FC United of Manchester at Broadhurst Park on Saturday, July 5 (3pm).
They have also pencilled in a Red Rose trip to face Chorley at Victory Park on Friday, July 11 (7.30pm), while a City XI will visit Pickering Town on Tuesday, July 15 (7pm).
Seven days later, a Bantams line-up head to Campion on July 22 (7.30pm) for the Dave Keegan Memorial Trophy fixture.
After facing Boro, City head to Boundary Park to tackle EFL returnees Oldham Athletic on Saturday, July 26 (1pm), with an XI facing neighbours Bradford (Park Avenue) in the Tom Banks Memorial Trophy fixture on Tuesday, July 29 (7pm).
