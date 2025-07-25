Bradford City announce new captain for 2025-26 League One season - and Graham Alexander reveals reasons behind decision

BRADFORD City have confirmed Max Power as their new club captain ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The former Sunderland and Wigan Athletic midfielder, who arrived early in the close season on a two-year deal after a spell in Danish football, replaces Richie Smallwood, who left the club earlier in the summer.

Power – who turns 32 on Sunday - has vast experience at EFL level and has been promoted three times from League One with former club Wigan.

He captained Wigan for periods of his time in Lancashire and has also previously had experience of leading Sunderland on a number of occasions, alongside first club Tranmere.

New Bradford City captain Max Power. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

On being bestowed with the honour of captaining City, Power said: "It is a privilege and honour to be named the captain at a club of the size of Bradford City with such incredible supporters.

"I will always wear the armband with immense period and will do my utmost for the people of the city.

"We cannot guarantee the result every week, but the attitude and mentality of the group will be to try and win every game and we will give nothing less than 100 per cent on the pitch.”

On reaching the decision, manager Graham Alexander continued: "Max is one of a group of leaders we have throughout our squad and the support he will receive is all around him. He has led other teams he has played for and I can see why.

Max Power, pictured at his unveiling at Valley Parade. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.