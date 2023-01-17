Bradford City announce new date for League Two trip to play-off chasing Walsall

BRADFORD CITY have rearranged their League Two game against Walsall for Tuesday, March 7 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The game against the Saddlers, managed by ex-City favourite Michael Flynn, was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28, but was postponed due to the Midlanders' ongoing interest in the FA Cup.

On the fourth-round weekend, they welcome Leicester City.

The match has now been rescheduled, meaning that the Bantams will have a run of three away league games out of four matches from late February until mid-March.

Mark Hughes's side visit Doncaster Rovers for a Yorkshire derby at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, February 25 and the following Saturday, on March 4, they play host to struggling Colchester United.