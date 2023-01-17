News you can trust since 1754
Bradford City announce new date for League Two trip to play-off chasing Walsall

BRADFORD CITY have rearranged their League Two game against Walsall for Tuesday, March 7 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

By Leon Wobschall
6 hours ago

The game against the Saddlers, managed by ex-City favourite Michael Flynn, was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28, but was postponed due to the Midlanders' ongoing interest in the FA Cup.

On the fourth-round weekend, they welcome Leicester City.

The match has now been rescheduled, meaning that the Bantams will have a run of three away league games out of four matches from late February until mid-March.

Valley Parade. Picture Tony Johnson.
Mark Hughes's side visit Doncaster Rovers for a Yorkshire derby at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday, February 25 and the following Saturday, on March 4, they play host to struggling Colchester United.

Three days later, the Bantams make the trip to the Bescot Stadium to face Walsall and on Saturday, March 11, they hit the road for a long trek to South Wales to face Newport County.

