Bradford City announce two new backroom additions
Matt Abbott is the new physiotherapist, and Tom Eastwood takes over as head of performance following the departures of Dayle Avison and Greg Stebbings.
Abbott's background is in rugby, having previously worked as physiotherapist and medical coordinator at the Rugby Football League, and previously as head of medical at Wasps Women.
Before that he also worked in the academies of Wigan Warriors and Fulham FC, having started out in the army.
Eastwood joins from Stockport County, where as head of strength and conditioning from 2021 he was involved in two promotions in three seasons. He has been working with the Bantams since the start of pre-season.
He started out as a sports scientist with Port Vale, Al Wahda, Nantong Zhiyun and the Taiwan national team.
