Bradford City ban three supporters with 'indefinite suspensions' following incidents

BRADFORD CITY have confirm that three supporters will be issued with indefinite suspensions, following incidents at this season’s League Two trip to Leyton Orient.
During the fixture at the Breyer Group Stadium on August 28, it was found before a court that 'missiles' had been thrown onto the field, shortly after the hour mark in the contest.
The three individuals concerned will be suspended by the club indefinitely, with the matter - and any subsequent further action - in the hands of the police.