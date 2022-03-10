Bradford City ban three supporters with 'indefinite suspensions' following incidents

Utilita Energy Stadium, home of Bradford City AFC

BRADFORD CITY have confirm that three supporters will be issued with indefinite suspensions, following incidents at this season’s League Two trip to Leyton Orient.

During the fixture at the Breyer Group Stadium on August 28, it was found before a court that 'missiles' had been thrown onto the field, shortly after the hour mark in the contest.